Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Rio,’ the 203-Foot Superyacht That Brings a Riot of Carnival Color to the High Seas

Superyachts make the best party venues, especially when their design is inspired by a Brazilian city famous for fiestas. Delivered by CRN earlier this year, Rio brings a riot of carnival color to the ocean and a 1,200-sq. ft. foredeck ripe for dancing the night away. Paired with a dedicated owner’s deck, two VIP suites and a beach club with hammam, it’s a boat to “party, karamu, fiesta, forever” aboard, as Lionel Ritchie would say.

The interior was designed by Pulina Interiors, with exterior styling by Omega Architects.

The 203-foot yacht scooped Robb Report’s Best of the Best Superyacht award this year, where judged praised it for its pockets of flexible living. The Zen-like sky lounge primarily serves as a private owner’s salon but is equally well suited to sophisticated soirées for all 12 guests.

Two full-beam VIP suites—one forward on the main deck with its own grand dressing room, the other located amidships on the lower deck—promote socializing with friends and family. A third guest suite is on the lower deck. The yacht also has nine cabins for 15 crew.

“The owners are from a new generation of yacht clients—young, working in the software and gaming industry, and with four small children,” Alessandro Pulina of Pulina Interiors told Robb Report. “They had a clear design vision in mind, and a family-oriented boat with open space where they can relax and work was a central focus.”

From the outside, Rio has a sporty profile, with clean lines, a vertical bow and open decks for entertaining. On the inside, communal areas are open, bright and welcoming, furnished with modular furniture that can be moved around to create more room for guests or impromptu dance floors.

Splashes of exotic reds, blues and greens that recall the Amazon rainforest breathe life into white walls and wooden floors. This is most evident in the lower deck guest cabins where toucans, butterflies, macaws and lush, green foliage are found in the linen, lamps and woodwork. It’s also featured in the artwork, including hand-painted wall murals.

The lower deck also houses a huge beach club that opens to the swim platform and features a hammam, chromotherapy shower (that color thing again), massage room and fitness area. Sofas and a wellness bar create a relaxed ambience with the sound of lapping water.

On the main deck, huge windows fill the main salon with natural light. On the dedicated owner’s deck above, light and clean décor is twinned with views that stretch across the private foredeck with a Jacuzzi and sun loungers for solo relaxation. The area also includes an office and large dressing room. A second Jacuzzi is found on the sun deck.

The yacht’s preferred woods are American walnut and white-lacquered oak. Crema d’Orcia and Calacatta Vagli Oro marbles have been used in the bathrooms, including the beautiful bathtub in the owner’s apartment. Other marbles are used to colorful effect: The Azul Macauba lends shades of blue in the salons, while and the mossy Irish Green stone is integral to the outdoor bars.

Zago, a company owned by the Ferretti Group, did the interiors, including the bespoke décor and intricate woodwork. Beyond the old-world craftsmanship, the boat has been outfitted with smart technology to allow owners and guests to control their own destinies in their staterooms.

“Owners have to split their time between entertaining family, hosting guests, dining, excursions and water-based activities, so it’s important to carve out an area on board that centers around romance,” says Pulina.

Aboard Rio, that space is the owner’s ensuite, where his-and-hers bathrooms interconnect via a two-person shower. For end-of-day soaks, a full-sized bathtub against the window delivers views out to sea.

Rio—named in part after the family cat, but also referencing the city of Rio de Janeiro—was originally built with charter in mind. Since delivery, however, the owners have decided to keep the boat and its raft of toys strictly for their private use. The SACS Rebel 47 chase boat Rocket (named after the second family cat) is paired with a 26-foot Beachlander tender. There is also the latest in watersports gear, from E-Surfs and Liftfoils to a flotilla of inflatable towable toys.

The family has cruised the Western Mediterranean, taking in Italy, France and Monaco. With winter approaching, the Caribbean and Bahamas are on the agenda.