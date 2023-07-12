Riva’s New 82-Footer Has a Flybridge Big Enough to Host Dinner Parties

The newest member of Riva’s Fleet is ready to blow the other 82-footers out of the water.

Christened the 82 Diva, the stylish model features one of the biggest flybridges in its class and offers plenty of outdoor space, according to the Italian yacht maker. The first hull, which left Riva’s La Spezia shipyard on July 11, will officially debut at the upcoming Cannes Yachting Festival. It’s a beauty, too.

The newcomer was penned by Officina Italiana founders Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta under the guidance of Riva’s strategic product committee and the Ferretti Group’s engineering department. She features the sleek, sporty profile of Riva’s previous flybridges and the builder’s signature aquamarine blue throughout.

The interior and exterior were both designed to maximize the available space, but the outdoor areas are the key focus and aim to connect seafarers with their surroundings. Protected by a carbon-fiber hard top with glass panels, the 430-square-foot flybridge sports a lounge area with a dinette and bar in the center, a sunbathing area forward, and another lounge aft.

The 82 Diva leaving the La Spezia shipyard. Riva

Below, the sprawling stern beach club is equipped with two large bulwarks that can swing down to create lateral terraces and provide nearly 10 feet of extra room. Forward of the beach club lies a 380-square-foot raised cockpit with ocean-facing sofas, while underneath sits a garage that can store a jet tender of up to 11 feet and a Seabob.

The living quarters center around a generous main deck salon with a cockpit-level living space and a panoramic dining area. The galley is also located on the main deck and connects to the helm station and the forward lounge. It can be closed off from the dining area for more privacy or opened up to create a sense of flow. The lower deck is outfitted with three en suite guest cabins and one full-beam owner’s suite that can collectively sleep up to eight guests. The two crew cabins sit amidships and can be accessed via a discreet walkway.

In terms of grunt, the yacht can be fitted with a pair of MAN V-12 1800 engines that enable a top speed of 29 knots and a cruising speed of 26 knots or two slightly more powerful MAN V-12 1900 engines for a top speed of 31 knots and a cruising speed of 27 knots.

You can catch the 82 Diva in person at Cannes this summer. The festival is running from September 6 through 11.