Riva Just Unveiled Its First All-Electric Day Boat

Italian builder Riva has announced a new electric version of its famed 27-foot Iseo. The E1-Iseo is also available with conventional power. The boat was shown yesterday by its parent, the Ferretti Group, at the Monaco Yacht Club on its Private Preview.

The event took place between the Cannes Yachting Festival, which opened yesterday, and the Monaco Yacht Show, which runs from September 28 to October 1.

Ferretti CEO Alberto Galassi called the new electric boat a “glorious new chapter” in Riva’s 180-year history. The E1-Iseo joins a growing field of electric-powered runabouts. Most come from start-ups and don’t have Ferretti’s financial and engineering resources, along with the Riva brand name.

The engine is a Parker GVM310 from Parker Hannifin, with a power output of 250 kW and 300kW peak. It delivers a cruising speed of 25 knots and top speed of 40 knots. The boat will have the same steep acceleration curve of an electric vehicle. Riva said it will have 10 hours’ range in economy mode, though it did not specify the actual speed.

The lithium battery packs, which have a capacity of 150 kWh are in two blocks between the engine and stern seating. Ferretti Group partner Xenta integrated the onboard electrical systems. The helm has a super-cool digital helm, as one would expect on an electric boat, and being Italian, Allegro, Andante and Adagio are the three drive modes.

Beyond the new technology, the styling is unmistakably Riva. The swept-back windshield, large inner cockpit, pinstripe wooden foredeck, and large rear sunpad over the engine boxes has a classic Riva look reminiscent of the brand’s classic models of the 1960s and ‘70s. The chrome work on the lights, cleats and air vents is stunning, while the anchor on the bow front is a functional fashion statement.

The E1-Iseo will be on display at the Monaco Yacht Show.