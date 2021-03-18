Rosetti’s New 180-Foot Support Vessel Is as Luxe as a Superyacht—but With Water Toys

Rosetti Superyachts is growing its famiglia of explorer yachts. The Italian shipyard has added a new 180-foot support vessel to its RSY range, which currently comprises two explorers spanning 125 feet and 213 feet, respectively.

The new addition was developed in partnership with Italian studio HydroTec. Billed as “stylish yet rugged,” the support vessel has been designed to thrive in the toughest of conditions while providing service to her mothership.

The 180-footer sports a steel hull for low hydrodynamic resistance, along with an aluminum superstructure and carefully balanced weight distribution. This ensures smooth sailing and minimized motion, even on choppy seas. Twin 2,600 hp engines power the vessel to a top speed of 22 knots and allow it to jet ahead of its companion when needed. This means toys and tenders can be ready for guests of the mothership upon arrival.

Seafarers will have quite an abundance of gear to choose from, too. The vast open deck to the aft spans roughly 2,400 square feet and can accommodate everything, from a submarine or helicopter to containers for cargo and provisions.

The shadow vessel can also house extra crew and supplies to ensure every whim is catered for aboard the main ship. The layout can, of course, be customized, though the current configuration sees seven crew cabins on the lower deck, along with a generous saloon and galley on the main deck. Should you and your friends wish to spend a night onboard, the main deck can also be equipped with three double cabins.

According to the yard, the new supply vessel draws on the experience of parent company, Rosetti Marino Group, and its ability to construct tough go-anywhere vessels.

“Our 55m Support Vessel, conceived in collaboration with HydroTec, embodies the DNA of Rosetti Marino’s experience in the naval sector, offering the market a more comfortable and refined version of a commercial vessel, but preserving at the same time the core characteristics of safety and reliability at sea,” Ermanno Bellettini, chairman and CEO of Rosetti Superyachts, said in a statement.

The yard is currently building its first 125-foot explorer yacht, which was also penned in collaboration with HydroTec. With any luck, its trusty companion will follow.