Rossinavi Is Launching a Trio of Stylish Superyachts This Year

It’s shaping up to be a big 2023 for Rossinavi.

The Italian yard has just opened a new office in Florida and is planning to launch three superyachts in the next 12 months. On top of that, the team is debuting a new eco-friendly navigation technology in an upcoming hybrid catamaran and monohull.

Leading the trio of superyachts is a 217-footer called Alchemy (pictured top). Set to hit the seas in March, the multi-deck vessel features a sleek exterior by Philippe Briand of Vitruvius fame and interior styling by Enrico Gobbi’s Team for Design.

A month later, a sports yacht dubbed No Stress will leave the yard. Rossinavi’s first superyacht with hybrid propulsion, the 164-footer cuts a striking silhouette with strong lines and extensive glazing. She was penned inside and out by Enrico Gobbi; as you may have worked out, the Venice-based studio is a longstanding collaborator of Rossinavi.

Rossinavi’s No Stress. Rossinavi

Last but certainly not least is an elegant 197-footer known as Akula. Slated to debut in June, the superyacht sports exteriors by Giampaolo Nari and interiors by FM Architettura. Akula was actually commissioned by a private client who plans to sail across the globe. As such, the decor highlights furnishings sourced from all different continents.

Rossinavi’s Akula. Rossinavi

Arguably the most exciting newcomers are the hybrids equipped with Rossinavi’s BluE technology. The Sea Cat, which is now under construction in Viareggio, will not only be the yard’s first multihull, but it will also be capable of generating its own solar energy. In fact, the Sea Cat will be able to switch between different modes to increase efficiency. The cat could cruise 80 percent in full electric mode, for instance, using only 20 percent of diesel-electric support. It can also operate exclusively on electricity for short trips of 80 nautical miles.

Rossinavi’s Sea Cat.

Rossinavi

The soon-to-be-launched Infinity 42 is basically the same BluE tech in monohull form. Penned by Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design, the lightweight aluminum yacht can cruise the shallowest of waters sans emissions. The respective launch dates for the hybrids have not yet been set.

Rossinavi’s Infinity 42. Rossinavi

“Our efforts are currently focused on a new generation of boats, where sustainability and high performance are the keywords,” Rossinavi’s COO Federico Rossi said in a statement. “We are proud to bring our vision to the US, a country that we have been targeting for years, with the opening of a new sales office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.”

Just imagine what’s in store for 2024.