This New 139-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Can Cruise on Electric Power 90% of the Time

Rossinavi’s new “BluE” model is, ironically, very green.

The Italian builder just unveiled a hybrid superyacht that spans an impressive 138.5 feet (42.2 meters) from tip to tail. The new Infinity 42 BluE follows in the footsteps of a 131-foot hybrid catamaran that Rossinavi debuted in late 2021.

As with the Seacat, the Infinity 42 BluE was born from a collaboration with noted Italian superyacht designer Fulvio de Simoni. The monohull is also equipped with the yard’s eco-friendly navigation technology, which is known as BluE, just like the multihull before it.

The pointed bow. Rossinavi

Crafted entirely from lightweight aluminum, the newcomer sports an innovative eco-displacement hull that reportedly reduces energy consumption even more than a traditional full-displacement hull at cruising speeds of 10 to 11 knots.

In addition, the yacht is equipped with solar panels and a capacious battery pack. On daily trips, she will be able to spend 90 percent of the time in full-electric mode. During longer voyages, like, say, Atlantic crossings, she could cover 70 percent in electric before the diesel generators kick in. This means the vessel is cleaner and quieter for the majority of the time you are on the seas.

The protected beach club. Rossinavi

“Sustainability and high performance are the keywords,” Rossinavi’s COO Federico Rossi said in a statement. “Improving the overall efficiency of the ship and the resulting lower impact on the environment have been central themes in the development of the project.”

Like all new Rossinavi fleet members, Infinity 42 BluE will be fitted with the yard’s nifty AI system. It constantly monitors the boat’s performance and suggests actions that have less of an impact on the environment. It is also able to anticipate the needs of seafarers and communicate with crew members, according to the yard.

The bow lounge. Rossinavi

With a beam just shy of 27 feet, the hybrid offers a generous interior volume of 400 GT. There are five comfortable guest cabins on the lower deck and a full-beam owner’s suite on the main deck with large balconies.

The eco-displacement hull. Rossinavi

Outside, there is a panoramic lounge in the bow with a pop-up cover that ensures it can be enjoyed rain, hail or shine. Up top, the sprawling sun deck offers a dining area, a bar, a sunbathing area and a Jacuzzi. At the stern, meanwhile, the spacious beach club connects guests with the seas yet still protects from the elements.

Can we get a BluE trimaran next?