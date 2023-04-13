This New Hybrid Superyacht Has a Nifty AI System That Tracks Energy Use

Rossinavi’s newest fleet member wants to eliminate range anxiety on the high seas.

Christened No Stress, the 164-footer is the Italian yard’s first hybrid superyacht to be equipped with innovative AI technology that keeps tabs on energy consumption for you. This frees you up to focus fully on relaxation.

The vessel, which was unveiled at Rossinavi’s Viareggio facility on Thursday, features exterior architecture and interior styling by Enrico Gobbi’s Team for Design. Inspired by the sophisticated style of automotive icons, the all-aluminum exterior pairs sleek, sporty lines with a fast-displacement hull.

Onboard, meanwhile, the client requested the living quarters organically blend with the outdoor decks. To achieve this, Gobbi’s team opted for openings on both the hull and superstructure, as well as floor-to-ceiling glass windows. This not only creates a sense of flow between the different spaces but also ensures panoramic views while on the water. Rossinavi says the interior is minimalist in style yet rich in architectural details, though hasn’t shared photos just yet.

“No Stress” was unveiled on Thursday. Rossinavi

The hybrid setup is the real star here, of course. No Stress has two propulsion systems that can run independently of each other: two MTU 16V 2000 M96L diesel engines and two electric motors powered by dual generators and a battery pack. As a result, the yacht offers five different operating modes and can adapt to the situation. When cruising in electric mode, the system is managed by AI, which monitors power consumption.

“Artificial Intelligence allows you to enjoy the electric experience on board to the fullest,” Rossinavi’s COO Federico Rossi said in a statement. “This is only the beginning, as this technology will be optimized next year, revealing its fullest expression with the launch of the Sea Cat.”

The Italian yard’s highly anticipated Sea Cat is a 131-foot, solar-powered multihull that will be able to chug along continuously for 20 days. The cat’s AI system will help preserve the battery’s power by switching between electric and diesel propulsion at optimal times. It seems like range anxiety will soon be a thing of the past.