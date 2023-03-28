Watch Rossinavi’s New 216-Foot Multi-Deck Superyacht Set Sail in Italy

We said Rossinavi’s Alchemy would be one of the most exciting superyachts to hit the seas this year, and the 216-footer did not disappoint.

The multi-deck vessel, which left the Italian builder’s Viareggio yard last Wednesday, is equal parts stylish, sustainable, and spacious. It was commissioned by a private American client who asked Rossinavi to focus on the design of the outdoor decks and wellness features. To that end, the yacht is not only large and luxurious but also stacked with amenities.

With exterior design by Philippe Briand of Vitruvius Yachts and interior styling by Enrico Gobbi’s Team for Design, Alchemy offers a generous amount of square footage over three decks. The “calm and elegant” living quarters pair a subtle color palette of beige and ivory hues with a range of natural materials such as teak and marble. According to Rossinavi, every single piece of furniture is bespoke.

The yacht left the Italian yard last week. Rossinavi

At the center of Alchemy in the sophisticated main salon is a sculptural, suspended staircase that connects the bridge to the upper deck. The salon is also equipped with an oversized sofa, which is, of course, one of a kind. Elsewhere indoors, there are five impressive cabins outfitted with artworks personally sourced by the owner and other unique furnishings.

Up the glass stairs, the bridge is equipped with another salon and an alfresco dining area for more formal occasions. The yacht offers just over 3,500 square feet of outdoor space, in fact, which is enough for a Jacuzzi, numerous sun pads, a bar, and another dining area with a barbeque. There is a beach club, too, with a dedicated massage room.

The stern of “Alchemy.” Rossinavi

Naturally, Alchemy can also carry a full fleet of toys. The garage can store paddleboards, tenders, a waterslide, an inflatable dock, and even mountain bikes.

“A real ‘Alchemy,’ as the name evokes, a combination of elements which leads to an original and refined result: a streamlined and elegant three-deck vessel, 216 feet long, that fits perfectly with what Vitruvius Yachts represents,” Briand said in a statement.

To top it off, Alchemy is powered by a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system that lowers carbon emissions and thus reduces the yacht’s overall environmental impact. The yard says the yacht’s pods curb the loss of energy between the engines and help maintain a steady navigation speed.

Alchemy is one of three yachts to be launched by Rossinavi in 2023. Bring on the next two.