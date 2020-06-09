This Sleek New 160-Foot Superyacht Was Inspired by the Curves of a Sports Coupé

The harmonizing of two cultures is a beautiful thing, especially in superyacht form. Take Rossinavi’s latest tailor-made vessel, for example. It combines classic Italian design with the very best of American ingenuity.

Previously known as Project Vector 50, EIV is a tri-deck luxury yacht that was commissioned by an American client, and it signals a major advancement for the Italian yard. The 160-footer pairs an elegant Italian interior and exterior, which was penned by Enrico Gobbi’s Venice-based studio Team for Design, with technological and mechanical components from the US.

EIV features neat lines, balanced proportions and a svelte silhouette that’s enriched by the continuous glass surface. It takes design cues from the automotive industry and sports air vent grills similar to that of a sports coupé. She has a shallow draft of over 7 feet and exceptional stability, which allow her to cruise comfortably in the areas surrounding the US, like the Bahamas, the Caribbean and the waters off South Florida.

“This boat is a step-change for Rossinavi,” says the yard’s CEO Federico Rossi. “With the increasing and significant interest the shipyard is receiving from the American market, we are constantly working to find ways to collaborate with American suppliers in the production of entirely tailor-made vessels.”

In terms of power, EIV is fitted with twin MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines capable of churning out 2,450 rpm. She has a top speed of 19 knots, a cruising speed of 15 knots and can cover 3,600 nautical miles when sailing at a more relaxed 10 knots. While her specs are nothing short of impressive, it’s the inside that truly sets this custom yacht apart.

A thoughtful mix of contemporary and modern, the interior brings together an array of opulent materials, such as leather, onyx and bronzed brass metal. Most of the decorative light fittings and furniture was designed by Gobbi himself and finished in high-end fabrics by luxury brands, like Hermès, Rubelli and Armani Casa.

The generous open-plan layout sleeps up to eight guests across four lower-deck double cabins with en-suites, while the owner can enjoy the full-beam master suite, which is located on the main deck and includes an intimate private terrace on the starboard side. The interior flows artfully to the exterior thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass windows and sliding doors. Outside, seafarers can make use of the oversized swimming pool on the sundeck, as well as a wet-bar and sun pads.

This is not the first member of the Vector family. In 2018, Rossinavi designed another 200-foot vessel for a separate American owner. Much like her older sister, EIV exudes a ton of sporty appeal. Fingers crossed we see more siblings hit the seas.

Check out more renderings of EIV below: