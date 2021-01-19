Meet the 230-Foot ‘Polaris,’ Rossinavi’s Largest Superyacht Yet

After four long years of construction, Rossinavi’s biggest ever superyacht has officially hit the high seas. The vessel, which measures 230 feet from tip to tail, left the Italian shipyard last Friday to embark on new ocean adventures.

Previously known as Project King Shark, the steel-hulled behemoth now goes by the name of Polaris, fitting since she can handle the most extreme polar regions. The ice-class vessel was commissioned by a private client and is first and foremost an explorer, although that doesn’t mean she’s short on luxury.

Polaris features interior and exterior design by the talented Enrico Gobbi of Team for Design. She sports clean, elegant lines and continuous black windows that are not only a strong visual statement but also afford sweeping sea views.

The 1,542GT interior, meanwhile, reflects the client’s decidedly refined personal taste. Textiles, furniture and materials were all sourced from high-end international brands and together create an atmosphere that Rossinavi describes as “luxurious and distinctive, yet warm and welcoming.”

Polaris can sleep up to 12 guests across six generous cabins, along with 17 crew in 10 crew cabins. The owner’s suite is, of course, the standout, offering its own dedicated deck and private terrace with an ultra-zen waterfall to boot.

On top of that, Polaris has amenities aplenty, including yet another waterfall, a soundproof cinema on the main deck, a 20-foot infinity pool, and a wellness center that offers a fully equipped gym, sauna, hammam, massage room and yoga area. There’s also space for six jet skis and two tenders, one of which is a custom 33-foot limo tender built by Rossinavi.

The superyacht features the latest diesel-electric propulsion, which promises to improve performance and lower fuel consumption. She can hit a max speed of 17 knots and cover 6,000 nautical miles when sitting at her cruising speed of 15 knots. She is also equipped with a dynamic anchoring system that allows her to set up shop wherever needed, from the warm waters of the Caribbean to the sub-zero Arctic.

Of course, as impressive as it is, Polaris isn’t the largest yacht ever to hit the water. If you want to see other humungous vessels, check out Robb Report list of the 25 largest yachts in the world.

In the meantime, see more renders of Polaris below: