This Sleek 144-Foot Solar-Powered Catamaran Was Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects

Rossinavi just unveiled one seriously dreamy catamaran.

Christened Oneiric, the new multihull was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) and combines the Italian yard’s engineering expertise with the London-based firm’s distinctive aesthetic.

Inspired by ocean waves, the 144-footer is replete with ZHA’s signature fluid lines and asymmetrical curves that together create a futuristic silhouette. As Rossinavi’s new “green-technology flagship,” Oneiric is at the bleeding edge of sustainable marine design, too.

The cat is equipped with three levels of solar panels that generate clean energy and store it in the battery pack onboard. It’s also fitted with an AI-driven control center that monitors energy levels, battery status and other environmental factors to ensure maximum efficiency.

On a day trip, the vessel can cruise 100 percent of the time in full-electric mode with zero emissions and zero noise, according to the yard. On transatlantic voyages, meanwhile, the yacht can cruise in full-electric mode up to 70 percent of the time. Rossinavi says this allows it to save approximately 44 tons of CO2 emissions compared to a conventional superyacht. To top it off, Oneiric can power a family villa on land when it’s moored.

The same sinuous lines and reflective surfaces of the yacht’s exterior are carried through to the interior to help bring the outside in. The flowing living quarters are comprised of multiple lounge and dining areas, an elegant media room, four guest cabins, four crew cabins and an owner’s suite. This suite offers a 180-degree view and a composition of skylights that allow light to filter in from above.

As the vessel’s tonnage impacts energy efficiency, the materials used throughout are purposefully lightweight. Many are also recycled and recyclable. The décor is sleek and contemporary.

Outside, there is a swim platform aft with direct access to the ocean and a Jacuzzi, along with a forward outdoor lounge that can be shaded by retractable structures.

“Oneiric is designed and engineered without compromise, providing an unrivaled experience for the owner and guests while prioritizing the health of the ocean,” the yard said in a statement.

Sounds like a dream to us.