This New Porsche-Designed Catamaran Superyacht Has More Curves Than Your 911

Nobody picks a Porsche to blend in. Known for its legendary sports cars, the marque has now taken its singular design ethos to the high seas with a new eye-popping catamaran.

The futuristic 135-foot vessel—which was built by Kockums shipyard in Sweden and delivered earlier this year—is the brainchild of the Singapore-based Royal Falcon Fleet and Porsche Design Studio. Dubbed the Royal Falcon One, the unequivocal showstopper features a unique multihull design hailing from the brains at naval architecture firm Incat Crowther. This all-aluminum twin-hull has bucketloads of aesthetic appeal, but it’s also supremely functional—its wide beam ensures efficient cruising, as well as plenty of space.

The modern interior comes appointed in plush leather to match the ultra-contemporary exterior. Royal Falcon One boasts five expansive cabins and can accommodate up to 10 guests. Three double cabins are spread across the main deck, while the master suite and VIP suite are situated on the upper deck. The full-beam master suite comes complete with its own private deck area and guests can enjoy a spate of luxury amenities, including an onboard bar, entertaining space, observation lounge, jacuzzi with sun pads and a tender garage.

The head-turning vessel—which took 10 years to come to fruition—gets its grunt from twin 4,600hp MTU 16V 4000 M93L diesel engines and twin Rolls-Royce KaMeWa waterjets. It can cut through the seas at a top speed of 35 knots and has a range of 2,000 nautical miles at a more leisurely 30 knots.

Royal Falcon One is exclusively listed on Camper & Nicholsons International, with the price available on application. Listing agent, Hugo Van Schaik, refers to the vessel as “a spaceship on the water.” We can’t argue.

Check out more photos of Royal Falcon One below: