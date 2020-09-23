This 279-Foot Sailing Yacht Concept Has a Mast Taller Than the Statue of Liberty

Royal Huisman’s latest sailing superyacht concept is nothing short of monumental. The epic 279-footer has a mast taller than the Statue of Liberty and would be the world’s largest sloop if it comes to fruition.

The design, which is fittingly dubbed Apex 850, was penned in partnership with renowned designer Malcolm McKeon, who has more than 30 years of experience in the game and some 200 vessels to his name. Apex features sleek lines and a minimalist aesthetic that further highlights her towering mast.

With an air draft of 351 feet, the vessel has a good 46 feet on Lady Liberty and a similarly statuesque presence. Of course, she would seldom stay stagnant. The yard has dubbed Apex an “extraordinary ocean greyhound” that would be capable of eclipsing wind speed in most conditions and exceeding 20 knots. On top of that, she’s designed to handle like a much smaller boat.

“Her retractable keel, optimized weight distribution and limited heel angle will provide stability, comfort and safety for all on board,” McKeon said in a press release. “Her twin high aspect rudders will provide a rapid response to her fly by wire helm.”

Propulsion, meanwhile, is via twin propellers, capable of generating energy under sail as well as drawing upon it under motor. By mating diesel and electric, Silent Mode can be activated overnight to reduce noise and exhaust fumes.

Onboard, Apex features an all-glass superstructure that is at one with the surroundings. It offers 2,150 square feet of guest cockpit and a generous saloon that connects with the outside world via sprawling views. She can sleep up to 10 to 12 guests across five suites, as well as 14 crew in 10 cabins.

The 2,690-square-foot owner’s area is located at the aft of the vessel and boasts a full-beam bedroom, private lounge, a giant TV, a sauna, a walk-in wardrobe and a bathroom. This space opens onto a beach club and private cinema. Further aft, there’s also a 540-square-foot swim platform, gym and social area. The furnishings look to be understated yet elegant with an unequivocally “retro-style.”

In keeping with the yard’s mantra, “If you can dream it, we can build it,” there remains extensive scope for prospective owners to customize the vessel.

If Apex 850 is eventually built, she will become the world’s largest aluminum sailing yacht and rank among the top 10 largest sailing boats, alongside two fellow Royal Huisman vessels, Athena and Sea Eagle II.

“Every Royal Huisman yacht benefits from the research, innovations and challenges of our previous builds, ensuring this would be the finest yet,” Royal Huisman’s chief executive, Jan Timmerman, said.

Interested parties can take a fully immersive 360 VR tour aboard the world’s largest sloop online here. Sure beats the Staten Island ferry.

Check out more photos of the vessel below: