Watch: Royal Huisman’s Striking New Blue Superyacht ‘PHI’ Just Started Sea Trials

Royal Huisman’s newest fleet member certainly knows how to draw attention.

The striking superyacht, which was christened PHI, made waves when it hit the water back in July and is now stealing the show on sea trials. It’s no great surprise, really. Designed by Cor D. Rover, PHI is the antithesis of understated and sports a bright blue exterior that’s impossible to miss.

In addition, Royal Huisman says PHI is by far the longest vessel in her class. That achievement is largely thanks to Van Oossanen Naval Architects. The firm’s specially developed fast-displacement hull ensures the 192-footer is long and sleek yet remains under the 500 GT mark. Not coincidentally, PHI was named after the number often known as the golden ratio. According to lore, this mathematical concept is a formula for making things aesthetically pleasing.

Of course, it’s about more than looks. PHI’s fine lines and low profile ensure she’s very fuel-efficient. While they’re a challenge to engineer, the yard has delivered more than 30 low-profile superyachts and thus brings a wealth of experience to the build. PHI can reportedly reach a maximum speed of 22 knots and will be equipped with gyro-stabilizers for added comfort.

The interior, which was penned by Lawson Robb, remains under wraps, but Royal Huisman says the decks will be focused on three themes: the galaxy, the ocean surface and the underwater world. PHI can sleep up to 12 guests, with the own owner’s “penthouse” apartment on the upper deck, as well as 11 crew.

Details on amenities are also scant, but PHI will feature Cor D. Rover’s patented DEEP swimming pool. Located on, you guessed it, the pool deck, it can turn into a “sealed tank” at the push of a button to minimize the amount of water used. (The water can stay in the pool overnight instead of having to pump fresh water in.) PHI will also come fitted with what Royal Huisman is calling an “infinite wine cellar” to cater to any oenophiles onboard.

PHI is scheduled for delivery later this year. She will be supported by a matching 118-foot shadow vessel, PHI Phantom, which was launched by Alia Yachts last April.

Check out more photos below: