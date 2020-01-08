The World’s Largest Aluminium Sailing Yacht Just Launched—and It Has a Hydraulic Crow’s Nest

Royal Huisman just made one helluva splash.

The Dutch builder has rolled out the world’s largest aluminum sailing yacht to the delight of marine enthusiasts everywhere. The 266-foot schooner, known as Sea Eagle II, spread her wings and left the nest on Tuesday with her new owner in sight.

Built for prominent Taiwanese businessman, philanthropist and owner of the first Sea Eagle, Dr. Samuel Yin, this gargantuan vessel is Royal Huisman’s largest vessel yet. Apparently, the serial yacht collector took the yard’s mantra “If you can dream it, we can build it” quite literally. The epic three-masted schooner eclipses the original Sea Eagle by more than 120 feet. It also boasts a further 800 GT in volume than its predecessor.

Sporting exterior lines by Dykstra Naval Architects, Sea Eagle II features a striking monochrome palette that is softened by the golden brown wooden deck. To reduce weight and increase performance, the schooner boasts a plumb bow, carbon rigging by Rondal and carbon fiber masts which measure more than 190 feet. Her 13-foot rudder is the biggest ever to be crafted out of carbon composite.

Mark Whitely Design—which also worked on the exteriors—gave the yacht’s lofty 1,150 GT interior a tasteful and contemporary feel. There’s space for up to 12 guests across six staterooms and one VIP suite, plus accommodation for 13 crew. In addition to an expansive formal dining room and lounge, there’s also a large alfresco dining area and sundeck to soak up the rays. But the real pièce de résistance is the hydraulic crow’s nest, which rises up the main mast to afford breathtaking ocean views.

If you’d rather play in the water that watch it, Sea Eagle II will be stocked with all the requisite water toys, including two tenders, water scooters, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

The yacht will now head to Royal Huisman Amsterdam to have her carbon composite Rondal Panamas rig installed, before undergoing sea trials and on-board crew training. She is expected to be delivered to Yin in spring.