This Supersized 330-Foot Sailing Yacht Concept Would Be One of the 10 Largest in the World

Royal Huisman has built hundreds of vessels during its 138-year history, but it is still creating designs that are bigger and better than before.

The Dutch yard unveiled an epic new concept on Wednesday that pairs the proportions of a megayacht with an advanced sailing system for comfortable, emissions-free cruising. The 330-footer, known as Wing 100, is part of Royal Huisman’s line of supersized sailing yachts that also includes the 266-foot Sea Eagle II and the 295-foot Athena. If built, the newcomer would be the biggest vessel in the fleet and rank among the 10 largest sailing yachts in the world.

Billed as the world’s most innovative sailing yacht, Wing 100 is also replete with the latest green tech and will be “a role model for the industry,” according to the yard. Most notably, it is equipped with a carbon rig and Integrated Sailing System by Royal Huisman’s sister company Rondal, which comprises two 239-foot wing masts. Free of any unnecessary rigging, the freestanding masts can rotate at the push of a button. The twin mainsails can be hoisted in a few minutes, while the staysails can easily be unfurled and trimmed as required.

Wing 100 spans 330 feet. Royal Huisman

The yard says the efficient and easy-to-deploy rig allows Wing 100 to use 20 percent less energy than a conventional motor yacht. What’s more, the built-in hydro-generator can produce 200 kW under sail, while the 5,167 square feet of solar panels integrated into the mast can generate 250 kW. That means you can use clean, green energy to power the electric propulsion systems (and/or the hotel load) and spend less on fuel. In fact, Royal Huisman claims Wing 100 will save you roughly 225,000 liters of fuel per year compared to a similar-sized megayacht. As for speed, she can reportedly reach more than 24 knots at full tilt.

“The emergence of sailing yachts on this scale, with the level of energy efficiency and eco-responsibility offered by WING 100, would have been unthinkable just a decade ago,” Royal Huisman CEO Jan Timmerman said in a statement. “The team is incredibly excited to be at the forefront of this conceptual revolution.”

The vessel can sleep up to 14 seaferers. Royal Huisman

Of course, Wing 100 looks good, too. She features an elegant, minimalist exterior by Dykstra Naval Architects and Mark Whiteley Design that is characterized by a sleek aluminum hull and plumb bow. The interior, again the handiwork of Mark Whiteley Design, can accommodate up to 14 guests across an owner’s suite, a VIP suite, five guest cabins and one nanny’s cabin. All three decks are connected by an elevator (and stairs). The main deck houses an interior dining room for 16, an inside/outside bar and lounge, a further alfresco dining aft and a range of other amenities. The upper deck sports a large beach deck and swim platform, while the flybridge offers another spot for open-air sundowners. The layout and decor can be tailored to the new owner’s tastes, naturally.

Although it might be a while before we see Wing 100 hit the seas, Royal Huisman is currently building a 280-footer (Project 410) which will be the world’s largest single-masted sailing yacht upon launch. Bigger and better, indeed.

Click here to see all the photos of Royal Huisman’s Wing 100 Sailing Yacht Concept.