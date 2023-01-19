A Russian Tycoon’s Sanctioned Yacht Has ‘Vanished’ From a Croatian Marina

A Croatian news outlet is reporting that an oligarch’s yacht that was being held under sanctions by authorities has “disappeared” from a marina on the Adriatic island of Murter. In a bizarre twist, authorities have also discovered that the yacht has been missing for three months, according to 24ur.com, having been replaced by a nearly identical vessel at the time it sailed from the marina.

The 115-foot Sunseeker, named Irina VU, is owned by Alisher Usmanov, a sanctioned oligarch and Putin crony from Uzbekistan. It had been confiscated and dry-docked in the marina as part of the sanctions process. AIS locator data show that the yacht is currently in Didim, Turkey. Turkey has become a refuge for many oligarchs since it has so far refused to turn over yachts and private aircraft.

“We are still determining the circumstances of the yacht’s disappearance,” said Croatian Transport Minister Oleg Butković. “We all know it vanished under still unclear circumstances. We shall now determine how that happened and whether there were any failings of the system.”

The 115-foot Sunseeker was replaced by a virtually identical yacht. YouTube

Butković said the Croatian intelligence service and federal prosecutors are now investigating the odd disappearance. The replacement Sunseeker, according to a story in Sibenski, is called Katerina and was brought into the marina for a generator replacement.

The officials overseeing the investigation said there is no security at the marina and that standard protocols were not followed, including no signs or barriers indicating it was a sanctioned yacht.

Usmanov’s larger 512-foot yacht, Dilbar, was impounded by German authorities in April.

Ukrainian officials immediately pointed fingers at each other. “Irina VU left Croatia at the Dubrovnik sea crossing without being stopped by the police or customs,” one official from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs which was responsible for impounding and overseeing the yacht.

Usmanov, who became a billionaire with a major stake in USM, a holding company that controls Russia’s iron-ore production, may have won the battle with Irina VU, but he has potentially lost a much larger trophy when German authorities impounded Dilbar in April. That 512-foot superyacht is the world’s largest by volume.