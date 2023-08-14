This Steely New 185-Foot Superyacht Has a Glass-Bottomed Pool That Floats Above the Beach Club

Sanlorenzo’s latest 185-footer may be the goldilocks of steel superyachts.

The new 57Steel sits squarely between two smaller and two larger models in the Steel range, proving to be the exact right size for at least five seafarers. The first hull was recently delivered to its owners, while the second example will debut at the Monaco Yacht Show in September. In addition, three units are currently under construction at the Italian shipyard.

Christened Alma, the inaugural 57Steel features a streamlined exterior by Italy’s Zuccon International Project and elegant interiors by Vickers Studio of London. As Sanlorenzo customarily breaks the rules of yacht design to create new ways of living on board, the newcomer also has a layout that sets her apart from her predecessors. The wheelhouse has been moved from the bow of the upper deck to the bridge deck to create room for a supersized owner’s suite on the upper deck and a full-beam VIP on the main deck. The yacht offers accommodation for 12 guests and 12 crew in total.

One of the alfresco lounges. Guillaume Plisson for Sanlorenzo

With an interior volume of 1,050 GT, Alma affords ample space for entertaining inside and out. The open-plan living quarters, which were tailored to the experienced owner and his family, have been described as “warm, detailed, and inviting.” Highlights include a large gym and spa area on the lower deck, a separate massage room and cinema on the main deck, and a large formal dining room on the upper deck.

The aft area is quite similar to existing Steel models. The beach club has a glass-bottomed swimming pool floating above it, as well as folding side terraces and an expandable swim platform. The 57Steel is also equipped with a float-in garage to make using toys and tenders a breeze. As for grunt, the yacht can reportedly reach 18 knots at full tilt.

The aft decks. Sanlorenzo

West Nautical sold the vessel to a repeat client in 2019 and has managed the project from sketches to reality through a pandemic, no less.

“We take a great sense of pride in the fact her owner can now enjoy her to the fullest after what has been an enjoyable but challenging build, commencing during Covid, now ready for use under much better circumstances,” Geoff Moore, West Nautical’s managing director, said in a statement.

The best part is we have more 57Steels to hit the seas yet.