Sanlorenzo’s Newest 187-Foot Steel Superyacht Just Hit the Water in Italy

Sanlorenzo’s fleet just got a little bigger.

The Italian yard launched the first 57Steel yacht off the coast of La Spezia on Monday, November 7. As its moniker implies, the superyacht spans 187 feet (57 meters) and is crafted from steel. The newcomer sits between the smaller 52Steel and larger 62Steel models in the series, but has an entirely different layout than its two predecessors.

Sanlorenzo is known for breaking the rules of yacht design to create new ways of living on board. This latest vessel is no exception. Penned by Bernardo Zuccon and the team at Zuccon International Project, the 57Steel has a sleek, streamlined exterior that belies the generous interior.

“The aim was to create a craft of around 1050 GT with functional and lifestyle contents that are normally found on boats of larger sizes,” Zuccon said in a statement. “From a design point of view, the most important challenge was to find the right balance between the volumes and proportions of the boat.”

The beach club. Sanlorenzo

To that end, the designers eschewed a traditional layout in favor of something a little “out of the ordinary.” The wheelhouse, which is normally located at the bow of the upper deck, has been moved to the bridge deck. This created more space on the upper deck for the owner’s suite and adjoining owner’s deck. It also meant that a full-beam VIP cabin could be placed forward on the main deck.

Speaking of accommodation, the yacht can sleep 12 guests and 12 crew. It offers an abundance of indoor and outdoor spaces, too. The large aft area, for instance, features a glass-bottomed swimming pool that throws light onto the beach club below. Here, folding side terraces and the expanding swim platform create a flowing, open-plan space right by the water’s edge.

The aft. Sanlorenzo

Designed by Vickers Studio of London, the interiors were tailored to the experienced owner and his family. They are described as “warm, detailed and inviting,” though there are no images as of yet to confirm that.

As for grunt, the yacht is equipped with two CAT 3512 C engines and can reportedly reach 16.5 knots at full tilt. Her fuel tank can hold nearly 22,000 gallons.

The steel hull. Sanlorenzo

The launch of the 57Steel signals the ongoing growth of Sanlorenzo’s superyacht division. The yard currently has 45 superyachts in navigation and another 21 under construction. The first hull, which will be delivered to her owners in early 2023, will be joined by three other units, all of which have already been sold. Sounds like we can expect the fleet to get even bigger still.