Sanlorenzo’s New 200-Foot Steel Superyacht Has a Helipad That Doubles as a Solarium

If your new flagship shares the name of one of the world’s most ferocious warriors, it had better pack a punch. From all angles, Attila appears to be a knockout. The steel brute from Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo spans a remarkable 200 feet and weighs a hefty 1,600 gross tons. That’s more than enough superyacht to rival the infamous Hun.

Officially the largest vessel the yard has ever produced, Attila delivers a powerful one-two punch of size and sophistication. With an exterior by Officina Italiana Design, the yacht sports elegant lines and artfully connects all five of its decks to give dual impressions of grace and flow.

A well-positioned double staircase links the aft cockpit with the beach club below to ensure that seafarers can split their time between the areas. The main deck features an expansive pool and alfresco dining area, with an open-fire barbecue, the perfect trio for those who want to socialize. The beach club, meanwhile, is all about relaxation. It boasts a sauna, hammam, massage room and gym, not to mention generous open space, thanks to foldout sides and the large swim platform at the transom.

Inside, Attila is opulent but refined, in a way that only an Italian designer can accomplish. Furnished and decorated by Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini, the space brings together high-end materials, like teak and steel, with a tasteful palette of white, grey and brown. The furniture is either custom or comes courtesy of the finest designer firms—think Summit, De Sede, Flexform and Catellani & Smith. To top it off, backlit onyx and contemporary sculptures give the yacht a few extra style points.

The yacht sleeps 12 people across four guest rooms, full-beam VIP suite and the owner’s suite which comes with its own whirlpool bath on the adjoining deck. Of course, guests will have full access to the five-star amenities, including the helipad—which doubles as a solarium—two tenders, a 500-room wine cellar and a multimedia room.

Powered by twin 2,375hp Caterpillar 3516C engines, Attila can hit a top speed of 17 knots. Of course, there’s little need to rush when you’re aboard such a dream machine.