This 100-Foot Superyacht’s Stern Pulls Triple Duty as a Sundeck, Beach Club, and Garage

Sanlorenzo is set to make quite the splash at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival.

The Italian shipyard will unveil a brand-new fleet member at the five-day event in mid-September. The 100-footer is the fourth yacht to join Sanlorenzo’s innovative SX crossover line, following a 76-footer, 88-footer, and 112-footer.

Christened simply SX 100, the newcomer features sleek exterior lines by the folks at Zuccon International Project and naval architecture by Sanlorenzo. In line with the yard’s ethos of exclusivity and customization, the vessel has been tailored exactly to its new owner’s specific requirements and taste.

The stylish salon. Sanlorenzo Yachts

The sprawling living quarters are centered around a light and airy main salon that is equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows for panoramic views. Sanlorenzo says the extensive glazing helps to minimize the division between the interior and exterior. The accommodation is situated on the lower deck to give seafarers more privacy. There are four cabins in total, including a generous owner’s suite, a VIP, and two twins.

Outside, there is alfresco lounge seating on the bow, the aft decks, and the fold-out aft terraces. The stern is the real standout, though. The multi-purpose transom can be used as a sundeck, beach club, or storage area. In fact, the space is big enough to accommodate multiple water toys and a large tender of up to 18 feet.

The yacht’s multi-purpose transom. Sanlorenzo Yachts

As for grunt, the yacht is powered by four Volvo IPS3 1050 D13B engines that can churn out 800 horses for a cruising speed of 20 knots and a top speed of 23 knots. It appears the SX 100 is sleek, stylish, and speedy.

The Cannes Yachting Festival is taking place from September 12 to 17. In addition to the new 100-footer, there will be an extensive selection of vessels from Sanlorenzo’s SL, SX, SD, and SP ranges on view. You can find more information about the festival and a complete list of yachts being showcased here.

Check out all the photos of the SX 100 here.