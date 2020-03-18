This New 146-Foot, All-Aluminum Superyacht Comes With a 3-Level Master Suite

Adding 15 feet to its well-received 40Alloy yacht, Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo revealed its latest model, the all-aluminum 146-foot 44Alloy fast-displacement-hulled superyacht. With five yachts already sold, this new addition to the Alloy line appears to be a winner right out of the gate.

Given the goal of designing a yacht that would provide the ”highest quality of life on board,” design studio Zuccon International Project delivered plans for the 44Alloy with all kinds of indoor/outdoor usable space and, most notably, a multi-level master apartment. This private owner’s suite comprises 1,560 square feet divided among the distinct spaces and includes both indoor and outdoor areas.

“The owners‘ cabin was conceived as a loft, and is divided in three levels: lobby, bedroom and living room/office,” Bernardo Zuccon told Robb Report. “It offers the owner a new way to experience [his or her] time on board.”

The overall look of the yacht, adds Zuccon, came as the result of “a deep alteration” in the way most yachts are traditionally conceived, with strict design parameters between the interior and exterior. On this 44Alloy, the indoors and outdoors are “tied together by the same stylistic language—with lines, colors and materials harmoniously mixed” into a holistic package.

The Zuccon team was inspired by Austrian modernist architect Adolf Loos (who also inspired Frank Lloyd Wright) and his Raumplan spatial planning method, which Bernardo describes as being based on distinct rooms (defined by different levels). “On board the new 44 Alloy, each [environment] is on a specific level, indoor and outdoor; every level has different functions but at the same time is part of the same [environment],” he says.

Martina Zuccon created the interior design of the first hull. The layout includes accommodations for 10 guests in five staterooms, including the spectacular master. Catering to the yacht’s 10 guests will be nine crew members.

Martina was challenged by the yacht’s distinct dimensions and proportions, while also keeping in mind the brief of creating a continuous flow between the inside and the outside spaces of the yacht. “With this in mind, we’ve created a very [unique] atmosphere,” she told Robb Report, “obtained by light and shade effects, and a wise use of matte and glossy surfaces—walnut, a very marine and elegant wood, which can in a certain sense represent the balance between classic taste and more modern trends, has been mixed with different finishes and reflective surfaces to amplify the perception of spatial expansion.” The second hull’s interior will be by Florence-based architect Michele Bonan . French architect Christian Liaigre and his firm is queued up for the third yacht. The 44Alloy will hit a top speed of either 20 or 22 knots, depending on the engine package. Two MTU M 12-V 2,000 M96L engines provide the 20-knot top speed, while a pair of MTU 16-V 2,000 M96L bring the top end to 22 knots.