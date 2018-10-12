Sarp Unwraps Its Flagship XSR 155 Superyacht Design

Prolific Turkish shipyard Sarp Yachts debuted its environmentally friendly XSR series last year at the Monaco Yacht Show, and the first finished example (the hybrid-powered XSR 85) will be on display at the Cannes Yachting Festival in 2019. Following the warm reception of the initial design, Sarp Yachts officially unveiled its new flagship series concept, the Sarp Yachts XSR 155, last month at the Monaco Yacht Show.

The exterior space—designed by Red Yacht Design—includes a main deck with an alfresco dining area and sparkling swimming pool with steps down to the beach club—outfitted with a self-service bar and a massive lounge area with sunbeds—that is reminiscent of a beachside summer house. The upper deck offers more outdoor space in the form of a forward hot tub and sun pads, as well as an outdoor lounge aft. And then there’s the sundeck, with a bar, dining table for 12, and more lounge seating.

Large walls of glass and glass doors blur the lines between indoors and out-of-doors and allow guests to feel connected to the sea, even when inside. Full-glass living areas add further appeal to the airy interiors, both on the main and the upper decks.

A sculptural, circular staircase and elevator connect the floors while allowing sunlight to stream into the lower-deck guest lobby. Located at the foredeck of the main deck, the sumptuous full-beam master suite comes with an office, dressing room, his-and-her baths, as well as a balcony on each side. Thanks to the four remaining lower-deck staterooms (two double and two twin cabins), the yacht can accommodate up to 12 people. Crew quarters are located forward on the lower deck, and a captain’s cabin is up on the upper deck off the wheelhouse.

The vast multi-level beach club is set in the middle of the lower-deck guest quarters, just a step away from most of the cabins. There’s also a garage for jet skis, water toys, diving equipment, and a 25-foot superyacht tender.

Efficiency will be at the forefront of the design, as evidenced by the plans for a steel hull and composite superstructure. The yacht will be powered by a pair of 1,500 hp engines. The semi-displacement hull will allow the yacht to reach a top speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots.