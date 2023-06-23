This Striking 131-Foot Wooden Sailing Yacht Comes With a Jacuzzi on the Bow

SCA Yachting is branching out into boatbuilding.

The Turkish company, which specializes in yacht charter and refits, has just announced it will begin construction on a sleek new wooden sailing yacht at the end of this month.

“Wood is the most environmentally friendly option and does not harm the health of people on board,” founder Cenk Avdan said in a statement. “At SCA Yachting, we will continue to support wood as our material of choice.”

The flybridge. SCA Yachting

Christened Boa Kingdom, the custom 131-footer was the brainchild of SCA’s in-house team and the new owner. The naval architecture was spearheaded by Fuat Turan and Çavuşoğlu will execute the build at its facility in Bodrum. The Turkish yard is well-versed in crafting wooden vessels and thus well-equipped to handle such a project.

The swim platform. SCA Yachting

Boa Kingdom will be forged from laminated wood. The natural material is flexible and lightweight yet robust and stiff. It is also a sustainable and renewable material when responsibly sourced. On top of that, the wood gives the vessel a beautiful, classic aesthetic that is balanced by more modern details.

The foredeck. SCA Yachting

Boa Kingdom promises a good dose of luxury, too. The vessel offers a generous interior volume of 345 GT and accommodation for up to 12 guests. The living quarters have been tailored to the owner’s tastes, naturally. Outside, the long foredeck is home to a Jacuzzi, lounge, and storage space for two Jet Skis. At the opposite end lies an al fresco dining area and a 52-foot swim platform. Up top, the flybridge of more than 900 square feet is perfect for sky-high sundowners.

The aft dining area. SCA Yachting

Boa Kingdom is no slouch, either. The yacht will be powered by two Volvo engines good for 550 hp each and will be capable of reaching a cruising speed of 12 knots and a top speed of 15 knots. The sailer could also get a little more grunt from the wind, of course.

It’s certainly not a bad beginning to the SCA fleet.