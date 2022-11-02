This Blockbuster 245-Foot Superyacht Concept Comes With Not One But Two Cinemas

Call a superyacht “Screen” and it better offer a top-notch spot for screening movies. Fortunately, Frank Neubelt’s concept does exactly that.

The 235-footer, which the German designer first teased last year, comes equipped with not one but two cinemas to cater to film buffs. That’s not the only interesting part of this blockbuster design, though. Neubelt has just announced that Screen will be the first superyacht offered by Ares. This nascent Turkish shipyard was founded by the Kalafatoğlu family in 2006. It claims to be not only the country’s fastest-growing company, but also the largest exporter of military and commercial vessels with more than 100 hulls delivered to date.

The beach club with the cinema. German Yacht Couture

Ares is also responsible for the Screen’s naval architecture, while Neubelt himself penned both the interior and exterior. German Yacht Couture also assisted with the design. Screen sports a fast-displacement steel hull, a slender bow and a lightweight aluminum superstructure. Billed as “one of the most voluminous superyachts in her size,” she offers a generous 1,550 GT interior with roughly 7,600 square feet of living space spread across four decks.

The infinity pool. German Yacht Couture

The huge owner’s stateroom is located on a spacious private deck with terraces forward and aft. Guest accommodation, meanwhile, comprises four twin cabins on the lower deck and two VIP suites on the upper deck that each come with their own private terrace, lounge and office. There’s also an elevator to help you get around.

The infinity pool aft. German Yacht Couture

The sprawling, 1,200-square-foot beach club features a 13-foot integrated screen that sits in front of a rotatable sofa, along with a 26-foot infinity pool, a sauna, a steam bath and a gym. If that’s not enough, the sundeck offers another outdoor cinema, a bar and a Jacuzzi. Elsewhere, you’ll find a swim platform to the aft, a touch-and-go helipad on the foredeck and a garage in the bow for tenders.

The aft of Screen. German Yacht Couture

As for grunt, Screen packs a quartet of hybrid diesel-electric Rolls Royce that give her a top speed of 18 knots and range of 9,000 nautical knots when cruising at 10 knots.

The best part? Ares says clients can expect a build time of three years. Of course, you can customize the design, too. A third cinema, perhaps?