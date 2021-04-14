This 105-Foot Superyacht Has an Interior That Would Make Most Luxe Condos Jealous

Many yachts rely on one or two standout features to define them, but Sea Coral 2 combines more than a dozen designer brands, a distinctive, almost military exterior, and an open-plan interior to create its own statement. With a grey hull, many windows and plumb bow, the 105-footer from Arcadia Yachts was launched several months ago, and is now cruising the Caribbean.

The owner chose his own interior designer, Alain Perrier, for the furnishings, while also working with Italian yacht designer Hot Lab on the internal and external design. Perrier said the yacht design represents the “art of relaxation and comfort,” adding that he wanted “the owner’s personality” to be seen through the décor. The design team used more than 15 Italian labels, from B&B Italia furniture to Royal Botania lighting. The one common color throughout is Klein Blue—an intense electric blue—named after the painter Yves Klein.

The designers also worked to create different moods across the boat. The upper salon’s palette of whites and off-whites match the teak floors and wood furniture, while a multifaceted Quasar Holland light fixture on the ceiling creates a dramatic starry sky effect. The bronze Tom Dickson lamp was chosen because it resembles a lantern with a candle. A B&B Italia table and Maxalto chairs complete the quaint ensemble.

On the main deck, the primary living space has sofas from B&B Italia, chosen for their simple, linear design, while the lamp by Tom Dickson is the same as the upper salon. The Trizo 21 chandelier also creates the starry sky look on the ceiling (something the owner loves at night), while a Klein Blue ottoman by India Mahdavi serves as coffee table or footrest. This area can be opened up, with two bulwarks that fold out, creating terraces over the sea.

The owner’s full-beam suite, which is accessed via a private staircase, is a contrast to the rest of the boat. It has a blue carpet, Cassina armchair with felt upholstery and special seam stitches, and Cantalupi reading lights with woven leather. The owner’s cabin also includes an office, with lamps from the Flos collection.

Sea Coral 2 also has two VIP staterooms with yet more designer furniture. Despite its being a floating designer showpiece, the owner plans to live aboard the yacht, cruising the Caribbean over the next few months.

Check out more images of the yacht below: