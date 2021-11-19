Seabourn’s Luxury Cruise Liner ‘Ovation’ Just Arrived in the US for the First Time

Seabourn’s luxury liner Ovation has been all across the globe, but it’s never actually made it to the US—until now, that is.

After an epic transatlantic journey, the imposing 689-footer arrived in the US for the first time on Thursday. The cruise ship anchored in Port Miami, which it will continue to use as a homeport while carrying out a series of new voyages to the Caribbean and Central America.

Delivered by Fincantieri in 2017, Ovation is the newest member of Seabourn’s fleet, which currently comprises a total of five high-end cruisers. It’s also one of the newest such vessels in the industry, and is by no means short on luxury.

The ship is equipped with 300 lavish oceanfront suites designed to feel like a “home away from home.” Each comes complete with a private veranda for alfresco entertaining, as well as a living area with a sofa and dining table, a bedroom with a walk-in closet and a bathroom decked out in marble. There’s even a personal bar that is stocked to your liking before arrival. The top-of-the-line Wintergarden suites also come equipped with hot tubs, because why not?

Outside your own four walls, there is plenty to explore onboard Ovation. In addition to evening entertainment, guests have access to a holistic spa, and a restaurant led by none other than Thomas Keller.

Seabourn Ovation.

The biggest draw, however, has to be Ovation‘s itineraries. From her new home in Miami, she will begin by embarking on 11-day Caribbean voyages throughout November and December 2021, then head south to explore Central America, the Panama Canal and Mexico until March 2022.

“A first-time arrival is always special for any Seabourn ship, and Seabourn Ovation‘s first visit to the US and Miami will be a great start to an exciting season for our newest ship amid the tropical beauty of the Caribbean and Central America,” Seabourn’s president Josh Leibowitz said in a statement. “Miami offers an easily accessible port for North American guests and those coming from Europe, so it will be a perfect getaway as winter settles in across those regions of the world.”

The best part? Seabourn is holding a Black Friday Sail event that offers seafarers huge savings on travel experiences aboard Ovation and its four other ships, including discounts of up to $1,000 off regular rates on Veranda and Ocean View Suites.

Winter in the Caribbean—we can certainly get on board with that.