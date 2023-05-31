This New 272-Foot Megayacht Concept Has a Bonkers Elevated Beach Club

There’s nothing better than a pun—especially when it involves a stylish megayacht concept and a legendary Roman general.

Allow us to introduce you to Seasar. Penned by Omega Architects, the 272-footer appears to be every bit a ruler of the high seas with impressive power, proportions, and beauty.

Forged from steel and aluminum, the newcomer features a swooping sheer line that runs from bow to stern and a sleek superstructure that blends seamlessly with the fast-displacement hull. The vessel also sports six separate decks that are all geared toward different activities.

The exterior of Seasar. Omega Architects

Starting up top, the observation deck affords uninterrupted views. The next deck is equipped with a wheelhouse and a scenic sky lounge. Below that, the private owner’s deck has extensive glazing that not only connects you with the outdoor world but also the main deck.

“The glass of the owner’s deck freely hangs down and opens the walkaround of the main deck,” studio founder Frank Laupman said in a statement. “Where this glass veil stops over the main deck, a shaded walk-around is created.”

The aft deck. Omega Architects

The main deck is home to five double guest cabins that can sleep up to 12 seafarers, while the lower deck is dedicated to the crew. Beneath that, the sub-lower deck has been earmarked for storage. The main deck also offers about 1,600 square feet of storage garage for a limo tender, a rescue tender, a submarine, and four Jet-Skis.

Other highlights include an aft helipad that can facilitate discreet comings and goings and a supersized swimming pool that sits over the top of an elevated beach club. The raised positioning of the club and the pool ensures far more privacy than usual.

The aft of Seasar. Omega Architects

In terms of grunt, Seasar promises a top speed of 18 knots, a cruising speed of 16 knots, and a transoceanic range of 5,000 nautical miles. The go-anywhere cruiser could also be outfitted with either fuel cells or generators running on biofuel that could increase range and lower emissions.

Hail, Seasar!