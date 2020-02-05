Serenity Will Make Its US Debut With 2 New Solar-Powered Yachts at the Miami Boat Show

Serenity Yachts is making its US debut with not one but two solar-powered yachts.

Traveling all the way from Turkey, the Serenity 64 and Serenity 74 will strut their solar-paneled stuff at this year’s Miami International Boat Show, taking place February 13 to 17 at the Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin.

Vying to eliminate dependency on fossil fuels, the pure electric and hybrid yachts harness the natural energy of the sun to offer the virtually endless range of a sailboat without sacrificing the space and comfort of a power catamaran.

To that end, every inch of the eco-friendly pair has been designed to maximize efficiency—from the carbon fiber hulls to the hydraulic flybride—and allow for a tranquil sailing experience sans fumes and noise. In addition, each is fitted with up-to-date navigation equipment and smart home technologies.

“It is our goal to lead the industry in green technology while preserving the quality and comfort of the yachting experience that so many enjoy,” said Serenity executive Boyd Taylor.

The Serenity 74 is equipped with an epic 360 square feet of SunPower solar panels and is capable of cruising indefinitely at 7 to 9 knots, all the while powering the onboard amenities. The standard layout sees a combined galley and saloon on the main deck, four VIP cabins with ensuites, plus two additional cabins and bathrooms in the forepeaks, which can be set up for family or crew.

The interior was penned by none other than the fashion director of Neiman Marcus, Ken Downing, which explains why the 74-foot yacht recently appeared in the annual Neiman Marcus Christmas Book alongside an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera designed by Daniel Craig.

Meanwhile, the Serenity 64 boasts 213 square feet of SunPower solar panels and can cruise endlessly at 4 to 6 knots while providing energy to the onboard amenities. Just like her big sister, the 64 features a combined galley and saloon on the main deck and four VIP cabins with ensuites, along with one crew cabin.

Of course, both yachts are fully customizable, so marine enthusiasts can create their dream catamaran.

Serenity Yachts will be located at Booth 808 at the Miami International Boat Show. For now, you can check out images of both yachts below: