Silent Yachts Just Launched the First Electric Catamaran From Its New Italian Shipyard

Silent Yachts is saying “ciao” to an exciting new chapter.

The Austrian outfit, which began building yachts in 2009, just launched the very first Silent 60 electric catamaran from its new shipyard in Italy. Spanning more than five acres, the Fano site encompasses four giant sheds in which a team of 200 or so work on Silent’s designs.

The inaugural cat to debut in Italy was a Silent 60. Introduced in 2021, this constantly evolving model represents the pinnacle of clean, emissions-free cruising. (Robb Report enjoyed a smooth and quiet ride on the third hull in the series last summer, in fact.) The newcomer is fitted with 42 solar panels that can generate up to 16 kWp. The solar power is stored in the onboard battery and can for propulsion or the hotel load.

The first Silent 60 to leave the Fano yard. Alessandro Guerrieri

Featuring a high-performance hull with a long waterline and a reverse bow, this example is equipped with two 250 kW electric motors that enable a maximum speed of 14 knots and a cruising speed of between six and eight knots. According to Silent, the cat will be able to cruise solely on solar power for up to 100 nautical miles a day for weeks on end. It also has a draft of roughly three feet and thus can access shallow waters.

Silent’s new shipyard in Fano, Italy. Alessandro Guerrieri

Onboard, the yacht offers a light, airy main salon, a generous aft cockpit, a cozy bow area and a spacious flybridge. On the lower deck, you’ll find three comfy guest cabins and a luxe owner’s suite in the bow. To top it off, there are two swimming platforms in the stern that can carry a pair of electric Jet Skis, plus a hydraulic platform that can store a 13-foot tender.

The cat is equipped with two 250 kW electric motors. Alessandro Guerrieri

Silent says the Italian shipyard will launch several more Silent 60 yachts in 2023, including the first tri-deck Silent 62. In addition, the Fano yard will start manufacturing the new Silent Tender series this month.

“We are happy that our Italian shipyard performs really well,” Silent’s CEO and founder Michael Köhler said in a statement. “It was the right decision to purchase and develop it in a way that is in line with our corporate long-term strategy.”