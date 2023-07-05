This New 62-Foot Electric Catamaran Is a Triplex Penthouse for the High Seas

Silent Yachts is taking its fleet to new heights, literally.

The Austrian yard has just unveiled a new version of its successful Silent 60 model with an additional upper deck and nearly seven feet (two meters) of extra hull length. The first unit will make its world debut at the upcoming Cannes Yachting Festival, but we’re giving you a sneak peek beforehand.

Christened simply Silent 62 Three-Deck, the newcomer is the first tri-deck yacht to be developed by the yard and features a fully equipped third deck of 164 square feet instead of a standard retractable flybridge of 69 square feet. The deck can be configured as an open sky lounge, a closed sky lounge, or an owner’s suite.

The hydraulic stern platform can hold a tender of up to 13 feet. Silent Yachts

The catamaran debuting at Cannes sports an open sky lounge with a bar, a galley, a 12-seat dining table, a fly helm, and numerous sofas. On the decks below lie four beautifully appointed staterooms, a generous crew cabin, and a sprawling main salon of 164 square feet.

Outside, the cat has lounges in the aft and bow for alfresco entertaining and a hydraulic stern platform that can accommodate a vessel of up to 13 feet, like, say, the electric Silent Tender 400. Additional toys can be stowed in the bridge deck.

The hydraulic stern platform also gives seafarers direct access to the sea. Silent Yachts

Like the rest of the Silent fleet, the 62-footer can cruise silently and sans emissions. Designed and engineered by the in-house team, the multihull showcases a sleek exterior and a high-performance reverse bow that can cut through the waves. She is also equipped with two 340 kW e-motors, a 150 kW diesel generator, a 286 kWh lithium battery, and 42 powerful solar panels capable of generating up to 17 kWp.

Silent says the self-sufficient cruiser has an unlimited range and is able to cover 100 miles per day using energy from the sun. As a result, the running costs of the cat are significantly lower compared to traditional, diesel-powered motor yachts. She can cruise at between six and eight knots or soar to a top speed of between 18 and 19 knots

If you’d like to see the cat in action, Cannes Yachting Festival is taking place from September 12 to 17.