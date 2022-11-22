This Whisper-Quiet 13-Foot Electric Tender Can Hit 20 Knots at Full Tilt

A revolutionary electric yacht deserves an equally avant-garde tender.

So concluded Silent Yachts. The Austrian-based builder, known for crafting futuristic solar-powered catamarans and speedboats, has just unveiled an innovative electric tender to complement zero-emission motherships. Of course, it can also be used as a fun electric runabout or as a tender for a traditional yacht.

Crafted from carbon fiber, the new Silent Tender 400 is light, fast and whisper quiet. The sporty 13-footer carries on Silent’s unmistakable DNA with angular, contemporary lines, distinctive bullwarks and the signature black and white colorway. The yard says it is built to the same high standards as the larger cats in the fleet but is even more nimble.

Weighing less than 200 pounds, the ST400 can be easily deployed and retrieved by the mothership. If that’s a Silent 60, for instance, the tender can be lifted out of the water using the 60-footer’s hydraulic bathing platform.

The interior of the tender. Silent Yachts

In addition, Silent’s founder and CEO Michael Köhler says the ST400 is one of the most efficient electric tenders on the market. Owners can pick between inboard propulsion in the form of a 20kW electric waterjet or an outboard motor good for either 20kW or 30kW. The range-topper can hit 20 knots at full tilt.

Battery capacity is also your choice. The tender can be fitted with a standard 16kWh lithium battery or an upgraded 20kWh unit for more range. You can expect at least two hours of drive time when cruising at 10 knots. Fast charging can also replenish the battery in just 2.5 hours.

Onboard, the tender features a central console and intuitive controls, including a throttle, a wheel and a display showing all the vitals. There is seating for six and the yard says passengers will enjoy a dry ride even at speed.

The best part? Silent is already working on a larger, 17-foot electric tender to pair with the Silent 80. “This has been a repeated request from our owners—and one that we are delighted to respond to,” Köhler adds.

