Silent Yachts Just Sold Two More of Its 80-Foot Solar-Powered Catamaran

Silent Yachts is making some serious noise in the marine world. The Austrian-based builder, known for producing the world’s first solar-powered catamarans, has just sold two more of its flagship vessel: the Silent 80.

In total, six of the 80-foot multihulls (starting from $4.6 million) have been snapped up, proving that the silent cruiser is capable of creating a buzz even amid a global pandemic.

To recap, this ingenious concept was birthed by the founder and CEO of Silent Yachts Michael Köhler. The interiors and exteriors were penned by Marco Casali of Too-Design, while Amedeo Migali of MICAD is responsible for naval architecture.

The stealth cruiser uses silent electric propulsion to deliver unlimited range without any noise, fumes or vibrations. She is self-sufficient, virtually maintenance-free and, of course, eco-friendly.

Each vessel is fitted with 70 solar panels across the flybridge which generate 26kWp of power. This green energy is then stored in lithium batteries—the same ones that are in a Tesla—which enable it to cruise all night non-stop and to power the onboard amenities.

Silent Yachts said construction on the new Silent 80 vessels will continue full steam ahead despite the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“We are happy to be able to continue our production despite uncertain times for the world economy,” Köhler explains.

Currently, Silent Yachts is able to keep building at two of four production sites.

“We have two production sites in Italy currently closed, but we plan to resume working as soon as the governmental regimentations allow,” explained Köhler. “We expect some delays but nothing serious.”

Given the current state of affairs, the Silent 80’s ability to travel 100 miles a day for weeks on end without needing to stop is particularly enticing. If you’re interested in securing your own quiet escape, contact Silent Yachts.

Check out more photos of Silent 80 below: