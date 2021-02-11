Silent Yachts Has Sold 3 of Its 80-Foot, Tri-Deck Solar-Powered Catamarans

Silent Yachts is quietly establishing itself as a major player in the marine game. The Austrian-based builder, whose solar-powered fleet continues to grow apace, has just sold the first three Silent 80 Tri-Deck catamarans for roughly $6.7 million apiece.

As its moniker implies, this particular model is a triple-deck take on the yard’s flagship Silent 80 and is billed as Silent’s most spacious solar-electric cat to date. Designed and engineered by Marco Casali and MICAD, the multihull sports clean, straight lines, expansive windows and a distinctive flybridge that’s fitted with horizontal air grills inspired by supercars. Silent says this adds sportiness to the overall look.

The 80-footer is also equipped with an additional 970-square-foot deck that sets it apart from its predecessor. This space can be set up as an open-air sky lounge (open version) or enclosed and used as an owner’s suite, lounge or studio (closed version). Among the three sold, there are both open and closed versions and the latter will have a master cabin in the top deck.

Elsewhere onboard, the main deck offers a generous main saloon that spans more than 640 square feet, along with a galley, lounge and dining area. The lower deck, meanwhile, can accommodate four to six guest cabins and one to two crew cabins depending on the owner’s preferences.

Outside, the aft and forward decks feature sofas and sun pads for al fresco relaxation. Since there’s no big engine room hogging space, Silent claims the cat is fitted with the largest garage in its class. The vessel can hold a 17-foot tender, along with an integrated lift and launching system. The hydraulic swim platform could also potentially store a gyrocopter on floats.

One of the vessel’s biggest drawcards is its eco-friendly edge. It’s predominantly decorated with recyclable materials that are stylish yet sustainable. It’s also equipped with 70 solar panels on the roof of the flybridge that generate 26kWp of power. The green energy is then stored in lithium batteries to power the onboard amenities and enable the vessel to cruise at night.

Speaking of cruising, the catamaran is fitted with a pair of powerful electric engines that offer up to 340 kW each in the most advanced version and give the vessel a max speed of 20 knots and a range of up to 100 miles per day. That means you can sail silently sans emissions to pretty much anywhere you please without consuming fuel. (The vessel also comes with a generator if you’re in a pinch.)

“We are happy that the interest in fully sustainable yachting keeps growing,” Michael Köhler, founder and CEO of Silent Yachts, said in a statement. “Our latest orders are another confirmation of this trend for a much greener future.”

Indeed, the shipyard is currently developing an even bigger model and will release more information this year. It’s also partnered with Volkswagen to install the same electric powertrains currently used in VW’s ID.3 and ID.4 in an array of ocean-going multihulls. Like we said, major player.

Check out more pictures below: