This New 280-Foot Aluminum Explorer Yacht Comes With a 24/7 Commercial Helipad and Hangar

The name of Silver Yachts’s newly launched explorer says it all.

Globalfast, which officially hit the seas on September 3, pairs a highly efficient aluminum hull with a powerful propulsion system for excelled seakeeping abilities and speed. In other words, the go-anywhere vessel can get you around the globe quickly.

The 280-footer is the second hull from the Australian yard’s all-aluminum Silver World Explorer series. It follows in the footsteps of the sports-activity vessel Bold, which was launched in 2019 and subsequently named Robb Report’s Boat of the Week in 2022.

Like its predecessor, Globalfast sports an extreme military-looking exterior penned by renowned Monaco-based naval architect Espen Øino. Silver’s founder Guido Krass previously likened the design to a floating Range Rover on account of the yacht’s hyper-masculine aesthetic and formidable strength. What separates the two vessels, however, is the hue. The newcomer features an eye-catching monochromatic finish, whereas Bold is colored in anthracite gray.

To be sure, Globalfast has impressive performance specs, such as a top speed of 23 knots and a cruising speed of 17 knots. The vessel comes with an inordinate amount of “trunk space” for all your toys, too. Most notably, there’s a 24/7 commercial helipad, a hangar and refueling facilities that can serve a range of choppers. (Bold is also fitted with a certified heli-landing area that houses the boat’s AW109.) The expansive aft deck, meanwhile, is equipped with a nine-ton crane that can hoist tenders, water toys and more.

Onboard, Silver says the living quarters have been styled to reflect the client’s taste, but there are no details or pictures as of yet. To give you an idea, though, Bold has a modern, glass-filled Manhattan loft interior with one owner’s suite, three VIP cabins and four doubles that can accommodate up to 12 guests. Of course, you can also expect a range of different outdoor areas for socializing.

Globalfast is scheduled for handover on October 28. It marks the sixth yacht in Silver’s fast-growing fleet of high-performance aluminum vessels.