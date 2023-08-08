How This 118-Foot Catamaran Offers As Much Space as Much Longer Superyachts

Silver Yachts and renowned naval architect Espen Øino have designed some super interesting vessels over the past five years. The duo’s latest catamaran is no exception.

The new 118-foot (36-meter) SilverCat, which is being built to spec in Silver’s Australian shipyard, offers as much space inside and out as a 164-foot superyacht. It’s perhaps a little bolder than the average monohull, too.

Crafted entirely from aluminum, the cat features two long and narrow hulls that are set wide apart to ensure greater stability on the high seas than a conventional yacht. Silver says the hulls have a higher length-to-beam ratio than a regular monohull, too, which lowers drag and fuel demand. The reduced draft also means the vessel can easily navigate shallow waters.

The stern. Silver Yachts

In terms of power, the 118-footer is equipped with four Volvo Penta IPS engines that enable a top speed of 24 knots and a cruising speed of 12 to 14 knots. Silver says the propulsion system is extremely quiet, efficient, and easy to handle in all conditions.

The generous layout is the real draw, though. With a beam just shy of 44 feet, the SilverCat offers roughly 6,200 square feet of outdoor deck space and more than 3,200 square feet of room inside. The “spacious and vibrant” living quarters sport four en suite cabins for up to 12 guests, a main deck dining area, and upper deck salon. Outside, you’ll find a chic sundeck, a large infinity pool aft, and a number of alfresco lounges.

The SilverCat under construction.

Silver has teamed up with Fraser to sell this particular cat (Hull 803). It will be ready for delivery shortly, so the buyer won’t have too much of a wait. They’ll also have the opportunity to customize and fine-tune it before it hits the seas.

“The 36-meter SilverCat is one of the most exciting projects available under construction in today’s market,” Peter Redford, director of Fraser Australia, said in a statement. “Designed by Espen Øino, the elegance and extensive volumes are a perfect combination for potential owners searching for performance, stability, and comfort.”

Silver is certainly keeping busy Downunder. The yard delivered a compact 118-foot SpaceCat late last year and has commenced construction of another vessel (H802) under contract. Sounds like we can expect more showstoppers over the next five years, then.

