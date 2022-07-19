Silversea Is Launching One of the World’s Most Luxurious Expedition Cruise Ships This Fall

Silversea Cruises is promising some very big things from its latest fleet member.

The cruise line, which is helmed by Royal Caribbean Group, claims the new Silver Endeavour is one of the world’s most luxurious expedition ships. The high-end liner is designed to take travelers to both polar regions and is due to enter service this November.

Silver Endeavour marks the fifth expedition ship in Silversea’s 11-strong fleet. The 538-footer was originally delivered to Crystal Cruises in 2021, before the company was forced to close in January this year and auction off its ships to settle debts. The $2 billion vessel, which was reportedly snapped up by Silversea’s parent company for a comparatively modest $275 million, will replace the Silver Explorer for the 2022/2023 Antarctica season.

Named in honor of the legendary HMS Endeavour, the ship will allow seafarers to explore the high seas just like James Cook. It has a PC6 polar class hull that makes traversing icy waters a cinch. It is also outfitted with a high-tech navigation system and a range of exploration equipment, including a camera that can capture high-def images from miles away. Hey, those polar bears can be elusive things.

Of course, you can expect Silversea’s best-in-class service and amenities. Spread over eight public decks, Silver Endeavour is fitted with spacious suites, along with multiple restaurants, bars and lounges. It is also equipped with an expansive spa, a two-story solarium, a swimming pool, a whirlpool and countless observation decks. Silversea says there will also be approximately one crew member for every guest, too. Plus, you’ll have access to a team of expedition experts.

“The expedition cruising industry is poised to resume accelerated growth, driven by demand among high-end, affluent customers for travel to remote and hard-to-access destinations,” Silversea president and CEO Roberto Martinoli said in a statement. “Silver Endeavour will strengthen our polar offering, further diversifying our broad-ranging product.”

Bookings for Silver Endeavour are now open and you can view the ship’s inaugural season here. That’s your November vacation sorted, then.