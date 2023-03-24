Boat of the Week: This 249-Foot Superyacht Has a Helipad That Transforms Into a Dance Floor, Cinema, or Basketball Court

Wanderlust, the strong desire to travel, so aptly describes the owner of SilverYachts’ latest launch that he decided to name it after his passion. Even the build name—Project Globalfast—hinted at his appetite for world travel. This “sports-activity vessel,” as the Australian builder calls the 279-footer, is the second hull in the utilitarian-but-fast Silverloft series.

“The owner loves the boat’s speed and efficiency,” Capt. Jesse Edge told Robb Report. “We can cruise easily at 17 knots or push it up to 23 knots which gives us the flexibility on timing and to escape bad weather.”

The boat has eight staterooms, able to accommodate 16 guests, with crew accommodations for 24. The profile has a faintly military profile, with a huge aft area. Despite the look, Wanderlust is actually one of the most entertainment-focused yachts on the water, with an abundant toy chest and many interior features.

The electronic screen on the ceiling delivers a shagadelic vibe to the main salon. Courtesy Silveryachts

Espen Øino, who also designed Wanderlust’s predecessor Bold, created the yacht’s key design feature, a 4,300-sq. ft. hangar that becomes all things to all people. The aft bulwarks fold down to create a large landing area that can be used as a helipad, able to carry helicopters ranging from an EC145 to AW109.

On warm evenings, the hangar converts into one of three outdoor cinemas—the other two are located on the sun deck and bridge deck—or can be fitted with sound, media and light systems for party mode. The area is also large enough to store the yacht’s three tenders, including the 52-foot Windy SR52 that hits 46 knots. Besides the Sea-Doos, sailing dinghies, Fliteboards and transparent kayaks, the crew sometimes set up a trapeze with the on-deck crane for guests to swing from. “The large aft deck also doubles as a game platform where we play basketball, table tennis and use as a driving range with fish food golf balls,” says Edge.

Wanderlust will be based in Tahiti for the summer following the owner’s first winter in the Maldives. “We’ll be traveling to remote corners in search of fantastic dives and far-flung locations using the yacht as a dive platform,” says Edge. “We have a significant dive set up and team on board since that’s what the owner loves to do most.”

The multi-season winter garden opens to the elements. Courtesy Silveryachts

The yacht’s outdoor setup includes exterior lounging areas, either covered with awnings or open to the sun, while al fresco dining is reserved for the sundeck aft with a table that faces out of the wind. There’s also a glass-fronted Jacuzzi on this level. More outdoor dining is on the upper deck, with a bar and barbecue.

“The owners love their outdoor spaces on board, and we have plenty of intimate spaces for guests to escape to,” says Edge. “Equally, we’re well-equipped for shoreside beach set ups and watersports days.”

Most often, the owners spend their time in the dedicated “loft,” which is the hallmark of the Silverloft series. The winter garden area is wrapped in a band of floor-to-ceiling privacy glass that allows guests to see out, but prevents onlookers from seeing in. Sliding glass doors all but disappear to reveal a shaded outdoor terrace. The jewel in the crown is the interactive LED ceiling that displays videos and images. “We upload a blue sky with clouds by day or stars at night. It’s a truly incredible space to be in,” says Edge.

A better view of the multipurpose aft deck. Courtesy Silveryachts

Designed and fitted in-house by the Australian shipyard, the neutral interior is charter friendly with light oak flooring and marble that runs throughout the guest bathrooms, hallways and stairs.

“The owners purchased the vessel relatively late in the build process, so major design changes were not something we were looking at,” says Edge. “But the materials are all very neutral to suit most tastes.”

The yacht’s Tier III-compliant engines include exhaust scrubbers for its MTU diesel engines and generators, as well as a UREA system for further exhaust cleaning. It ensures the yacht cruises efficiently at high speeds, using less fuel compared to other 280-foot boats. The yacht’s top speed is 23 knots, with cruising speed at 18 knots. The boat has a range of 5,800 nautical miles at 14 knots.

Click here to see more images of Wanderlust.