Meet Poetry, a Gorgeous New Superyacht Concept With a Sea Pool for Ocean Dips

All superyachts have a story to tell. In the case of Sinot’s new concept Poetry, it’s a beautiful epic centered around discerning seafarers.

The 424-footer, which will be fully unveiled at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show this week, represents a new, thematic approach to superyacht design that the Dutch firm says is focused on the prospective owner’s dreams.

“We challenged ourselves to create a concept that fully accommodates the desires and lifestyle of the owner, without compromising the yacht design,” designer Sander Sinot said in a statement.

To that end, Poetry is less like a traditional superyacht and more an elegant, modern home. Sinot opted to move the wheelhouse from the highest deck to a more functional spot at the bow to create a private area for the owner. As a result, the owner’s suite spans the entire upper deck.

The lounge. Sinot

Elsewhere, Poetry sports four generous staterooms and two VIPs that can sleep up to 12 guests, along with 21 double crew cabins, four officer cabins and a captain’s cabin that can collectively accommodate 47 crew.

Other highlights of the interior include a large multimedia cinema to facilitate movie nights, an exploration room in which you can charter routes with the captain and a wellness area with a hammam, a sauna, a gym, a beauty salon and a massage area.

The exterior. Sinot

Poetry’s exterior is equally impressive. The main deck aft is fitted with a sizable al fresco dining area that flows seamlessly onto a picturesque infinity pool. A few more steps down, you’ll find the beach club and a swim platform that offers direct access to the ocean. Another standout is Poetry’s sea pool, which is created by lowering one of the hatches under the sea level, extending a filtering bulwark and allowing the fresh, saltwater to flood the space.

Suffice it to say, Poetry offers a good amount of grunt, too. With a sleek hull and aerodynamic lines, the vessel can reportedly cruise for up to 4,500 nautical miles at 12 knots and hit 17.5 knots at full tilt. She is, of course, equipped with a generous garage that can hold two limousine tenders, five wave runners and a range of other water toys.

It sounds like Poetry will be every owner’s dream.

