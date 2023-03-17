Boat of the Week: This New Trio of Superyachts Make Big, Bold Beach Clubs the Stars of the Show

They say good things come in threes. Dutch studio Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design has embraced this theory with its “Beach” concept with a family of superyachts available in three defined sizes.

Designer Sander Sinot even has bigger goals, with hopes to sell multiple sizes to the same owners. “There are many families who own several yachts between them, but most of the boats differ in terms of space, accommodation and design philosophy,” Sinot told Robb Report. “It makes sense to build equal designs in variable sizes to create a cohesive family of yachts.”

The stern is where the magic happens. Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design

Maybe. One advantage is that building a yacht based on a fully engineered platform saves owners time and money, especially if built as part of a series where parts are ordered in bulk. The Beach 77, Beach 88 and Beach 99 designs, are 253 feet, 289 feet and 325 feet, respectively. The design also allows for even more scalability, according to Sinot, dropping to a minimum of 230 feet at the lower end (to avoid compromising the internal space) and pushing outwards to 365 feet at the top end.

As its name suggests, the yacht’s defining space is the beach club. Key design features across the series include a stepped aft deck with sun beds, lounges and outdoor dining. The large, embedded infinity pool drops down on the rear to enhance the connection with the sea. The pool’s backdrop waterfall creates a cozy, glass-encased nook when viewed from outside, but inside it will feel like a watery cocoon with exceptional views of the sea. In the enclosed area below, the club’s lounge is expanded by fold-down hatches on both sides of the yacht open it to the water. It becomes a terrace on the ocean.



With a portable marina, the experience can be extended for another 100 feet. Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design

On one side of the beach club lounge are low-lying sofas and coffee tables for socializing, while the other side is dedicated to Pilates equipment. When guests are not swimming at the stern, the swim platform doubles as a mooring spot for tenders and toys. The design also lends itself to a choice of inflatable deck extensions, that include additional outdoor dining or even jellyfish-netting that create ocean pools.



The connection with outdoor living is just as clear on the upper deck, where high ceilings, transparent balustrades and full-height glass windows fill the lounge and dining area with light. The design also has a transportable full-beam owner’s suite. It can be placed on the main deck forward with direct access to a private seating area and large jacuzzi, or swapped with the captain’s wheelhouse on the level above for elevated views. There is also the option, though highly unusual, for the owner to take over the lower deck beach club lounge.



The view from the owner’s bed onto the personal deck. Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design

“The advantage of a wheelhouse suite is being able to dedicate the entire deck to an owner’s private quarters,” says Sinot. “However, should the owner want to have an ocean view from their bedroom, which means they can wake up and jump straight into the pool, that’s also possible.”

Wherever it’s located, the owner’s suite includes an ensuite bathroom with backlit stone walls, thanks to a quartz fleck, and his-and-hers dressing areas accessed from either side of the wall. The number of VIP and guest cabins can also differ depending on the owner’s wish list of spa, gym and beauty facilities, or even a convertible cinema lounge.

The en suite has backlit quartz walls that sparkle. Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design

Customization allows owners to put their own stamps on a yacht, says Sinot, but what also changes is the Beach series’ sense of proportion. Internal ceiling heights increase with length as do the sweeping profile line and stepped stern.

There’s also a sustainability element to the vessel. Heavy stones and marbles are kept as thin as possible to reduce weight and wastage, while the exterior decking is made from a combination of recycled teak and composites.

Focus on the outdoors. Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design

“A teak alternative is also less vulnerable to UV light,” says Sinot. “We are trying to get owners feeling more enthused about alternative materials since they also require less chemicals for cleaning and sustainable maintenance of a yacht should play a key role in overall design today.”

The series is configured with diesel-electric hybrid propulsion, though the engine-room space is large enough to adapt as alternative fuels evolve.

