This New 48-Foot Yacht Delivers Big Luxury in a Compact Package

“Honey, I shrunk the boat,” might just be the perfect catchphrase for the brand-new Sirena 48. The latest and smallest model in the Sirena line will debut later this year.

Announced at boot Dusseldorf, this family-friendly 48-footer has been designed to meet demand from younger buyers looking for a boat big enough for a family, yet small enough to be run without a crew.

“The message from the market is clear: a growing group of buyers want to join the Sirena family, but with a yacht they can operate themselves, and at a lower price point than our Sirena 58,” Constantinos “Cos” Constantinou, head of Sirena Yachts USA, told Robb Report.

The main salon, featuring light decor and large windows. Courtesy Sirena Marine

From the drawing board of Argentinian naval architect Germán Frers, the 48 features an all-new semi-displacement hull capable of delivering a lively 26-knot top speed.

Frers, who is credited with the design of Sirena’s other offerings (Sirena 58, 68, 78 and 88), incorporated many of the bigger models’ styling cues, like the striking, near-vertical bow, upright, wrap-around windows and sun-pad-rich flybridge and forward deck. The idea was to incorporate most of the features of the larger yachts into a smaller footprint that didn’t compromise on quality of life.

One big surprise-and-delight design feature is the aft cockpit. According to Constantinou, buyers will have the choice of three distinctly different layouts. The more conventional version will have an open cockpit with a large, rear-facing L-shaped dining area and glass panel for views aft.

This 48-footer doesn’t skimp on outdoor space, even though it’s more compact than its larger sisterships. Courtesy Sirena Marine

A more versatile alternative incorporates a rear, forward-facing sofa in the cockpit with a self-contained crew or kids’ cabin beneath it. It offers a single berth with a separate head.

A third option would be for this space to be configured as a toy garage with a large, hydraulic lift-up door opening on to the swim platform.

“It would be spacious enough to store dive tanks, Seabobs or stand-up paddleboards, as well as lines and fenders. It’s all about offering choices and flexibility,” adds Constantinou.

VIP bow suite. Courtesy Sirena Marine

Below decks, there’s space for six in three cabins. The spacious, midships master suite spans the yacht’s entire 16’2” beam and features a large sofa, desk and oversize hull windows. Forward is the VIP cabin with a double bed, ensuite bathroom, and more hull windows. Rounding off the accommodations is a twin-bed guest cabin.

Up in the salon, those extra-large vertical windows are designed to flood the cabin with light. Forward is a U-shaped dining area. The well-equipped galley afthas easy access to the back deck and its al-fresco dining.

While there’s an interior helm station, Constantinou says extra attention was put into the flybridge design and layout as more owners are expected to helm the yacht themselves from “up top.”

The yacht is designed for owner-operators who want to live aboard. Courtesy Sirena Marine

The family-friendly design kicks off with a flight of wide, deep steps, rather than a ladder, providing safer, easier access to the flybridge. And up there, sun-worshippers will find a huge, full-width sunpad ahead of the helm station. For entertaining, the rear of the flybridge features a large, wrap-around sofa with seats for eight, and a wetbar with sink close by.

Standard power for this new Sirena 48 is a pair of 480hp Cummins QSB 6.7-liter turbo diesels, though for captains in a hurry, there are optional Volvo D8s packing 550hp each. These will punch the 24-ton Sirena to a 26-knot top speed with a 23-knot friendly cruise.

Constantinou says the new Sirena 48 will make its global debut at this year’s Cannes boat show in September.