Sirena Unveils a New Fully Customizable 78-Foot Yacht

Sirena will be presenting its newest fleet member at Cannes Yachting Festival later this year, but the Turkish yard just couldn’t wait to show it off.

Touted as “the yacht that can do it all,” the new Sirena 78 is designed for long-range voyages and sports an array of glitzy features to keep seafarers in the lap of luxury. Spanning 78 feet, the model falls right in the middle of Sirena’s lineup in terms of size. She’s nice and compact yet offers what the yard describes as a “class-leading volume.”

Sirena says it’s the customizability that really sets this yacht apart from her competition, though. There is an array of different interior and exterior layout options to appeal to all manner of seafarers. The flybridge, for instance, can be either open (above), semi-enclosed or fully enclosed depending on the level of protection desired. You can also opt for two main saloons if you’d like more space for indoor entertaining.

What’s more, the yacht will be equipped with “loose” pieces of furniture, such as settees and ottomans, which can be positioned exactly to one’s liking. In this way, the living quarters can be even more tailored to your tastes. As the yard puts it, “Sirena 78 could look like a different boat within the space of a single day.”

The yacht’s exterior, which was penned by Frers Naval Architecture and Engineering, showcases a number of innovative design solutions. The helm station, for example, has been removed from the main deck to create more space for socializing. The foredeck, meanwhile, sports one massive sun pad flanked by tables and L-shaped settees, which means the area can be used for either sunning or alfresco dining.

WATCH

The interiors, designed by Cor d. Rover, center around a massive galley on the main deck. Down below, there is a full-beam owner’s cabin amidship with a private bath and dressing area. There’s also a VIP with an ensuite, two guest cabins and one crew cabin. The interior will be available in a number of different themes, with “Elegance” pictured here.

As to be expected, you can pick the propulsion system, too. The standard twin MAN V-12 engines give the vessel a top speed of 23.7 knots, a cruising speed of 16 knots and a range of approximately 1,1500 when traveling at 10 knots in “economy cruising mode.”

Speaking of cruising, Sirena 78 will make her IRL debut at Cannes this September.

Check out more photos below: