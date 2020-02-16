This New Yacht Was Designed for US Boaters

Sirena Yachts’ Sirena 58 Coupé made its world debut at the Miami Yacht Show this week. The Coupé version of the Turkish company’s successful Sirena 58 yacht features a lower air draft for fitting under low bridges, a unified interior space on the main deck, and a light and airy interior throughout, designed by Studio Spadolini. Sirena created the 58 Coupé for US boating enthusiasts who prefer express-style yachts.

Legendary Argentina-based naval architect Germán Frers gave the yacht a plumb-bow design and a fast-displacement hull for a more-than-850-mile range at 10 knots and a top speed of 26 knots, with the two standard 650 hp Caterpillar engines. The optional 850 hp Cats propel the Sirena 58 Coupé to 30 knots.

Frers penned three different interior layouts: all feature a two-level owner’s suite situated forward on the lower deck. The variations include one option with two master suites, one option with a double and a twin double placed side-by-side amidships, and the last option with a double cabin and a twin cabin spread along the deck. All of the staterooms offer up en-suite bathrooms as well as windows for natural light. The forward master features direct access to the wheelhouse and foredeck lounge area with sunpads and seating. An optional crew cabin resides all the way aft on the lower deck.

By removing the usual stairway to the bridge, Frers was able to squeeze more square footage out of the main deck, opening up the space and creating a single-level deck from the wheelhouse out though the transom. The galley sits aft next to the doors that lead out to the shaded aft deck, which provides a welcome seating and dining area.

A large swim platform aft at water level provides a great jumping-off point for water fun and stows a tender when underway.