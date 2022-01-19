This 233-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Razor-Sharp Bow to Help It Cut Through the High Seas

SkyStyle has christened its latest superyacht concept Unique 71, and, at first blush, the vessel certainly lives up to that name. The 223-footer features a wholly unique wedge-like profile designed to set it apart from anything currently on the water.

The Italian design studio, which specializes in aircraft interiors, has joined forces with Denison to bring its first yacht concept to market. SkyStyle’s founders, Max Pardo and Lucas Colombo, met with the Ft. Lauderdale firm at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show and were able to get support for Unique 71.

“Denison showed great interest in the project and our intention to add new and fresh values to the yacht industry,” Colombo said in a statement.

It’s easy to see why the singular superyacht captured Denison’s attention. With an aluminum hull and superstructure, the triangular vessel sports sleek lines and a razor-sharp bow that help it slice through the high seas. She will also be fitted with twin diesel engines that will give her a top speed of 30 knots and a cruising speed of 25 knots, according to the Italian outfit.

Onboard, meanwhile, the vessel is characterized by wraparound glass panels that will allow plenty of natural light to pour in while providing views of the surroundings. The transparency of each glass panel can also be adjusted to give seafarers a little more privacy.

With a beam spanning just shy of 43 feet, Unique 71 offers generous living quarters that are spread across four decks and can be accessed via the central staircase or the elevator amidships. The vessel can sleep up to 12 guests across a master stateroom, one VIP suite and four cabins. There are also nine cabins on the lower deck to accommodate 17 crew.

There are plenty of glitzy amenities, too, including a 12-seat theater, a glass-clad skylounge, a billiard room and bar, as well as a touch-and-go helipad, swimming pool, jacuzzi, gym and spa. The layout can, of course, be customized upon request.

“With Denison presenting this groundbreaking design, it allows a client to approach multiple shipyards to gather quotes to help develop and make this project a reality without being tied to a particular yard,” Dension’s Alex G. Clarke added. “The challenge is to find a shipyard that can understand this vision and the client’s goals—both as an individual and in their business/personal use of the yacht.”

For more information regarding this prospective build, you can contact Clarke.

Check out more photos below: