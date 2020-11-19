With a Safe Room and Counter-Intelligence Protocols, This Sleek 311-Foot Megayacht Concept Is a Floating Fortress

If you’re seeking safety on the high seas, you need look no further than Theodoros Fotiadis’s latest megayacht concept. The Berlin-based designer has penned a 311-foot floating fortress that comes complete with its very own safe room.

The vessel, known as Ultra2, is jam-packed with state-of-the-art security and privacy technology to create a safety net that’s all but impenetrable—yet almost entirely invisible. The safe “core” features a contemporary styled suite, a safe room by PDP Projects and a “diplomatic-grade secure-meeting environment” where big decisions can be made at sea. On top of that, UK outfit Romeo Foxtrot will train the crew and implement military standard counter-intelligence protocols. Fotiadis says Ultra2 is the ultimate expression of security and offers “connected seclusion” in which seafarers get both space and peace of mind.

Of course, the vessel still screams luxury. She sports a powerful profile and a sleek steel hull with a light alloy-composite superstructure that together gives her elegance in spades. Her sprawling 4450GT interior is characterized by an incredible spiral staircase and features splashes of vivid gold and rich mahogany. She can sleep a total of 14 guests and 26 crew and is kitted out with two oversized swimming pools, a Jacuzzi and an iMax cinema because why not?

Outside, the sizable storage facilities can accommodate three tenders, two expedition RIBs, an EC1235 Eurocopter helicopter, plus all the requisite water toys, including wave runners, seabobs, kayaks, surfboards and even a water slide.

What’s more, Ultra2 is more eco-friendly that your average megayacht. The vessel is fitted with an all-electric Azipod propulsion system and would be powered by hybrid diesel-electric motors. That configuration powers her efficiently to an estimated top speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.

The designer says the concept aims to achieve “ultra” quality in both style and eco-friendliness, hence its moniker. It comes on the heels of the striking explorer concept, Stormbreaker, which Fotiadis unveiled earlier this year. Stormbreaker is ready to be built at either 295 feet or 377 feet and is currently being championed for sale by the founder of SuperYachtsMonaco Jim Evans. Fingers crossed both vessels hit the water in the near future.

Check out more photos of Ultra2 below: