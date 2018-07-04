5 New Launches at the Cannes Yachting Festival

The Cannes Yachting Festival, which runs from September 11 through 16, marks the official start of the international boat show season. This year’s event should be particularly strong because the yacht builders have been enjoying a renaissance in design. The larger shipyards have been in a new-product arms race, coming up with creative features and radical concepts to outshine the competition. Italian builders like Benetti, Ferretti, and Azimut are pushing the design envelope with their show debuts at Cannes, while UK builders like Sunseeker and Princess have also gone in bold directions with their new models. Show organizers are expecting 600-plus boats on display and more than 50,000 visitors from aound the globe. Here are five of the finest that will launch in Cannes.