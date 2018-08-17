Step Aboard these 5 Out-Accessorized Yachts with Spas, Water Slides, and Wine Cellars

A 300-bottle wine cellar and a 20-person Jacuzzi are among the lavish features on these mansions-of-the-sea.

view slideshow

Imagine living on your own personal yacht for the entire summer season. What would you need to create an all-inclusive sea bound home to cater to your thirst, wellness, and entertainment? We rounded up five outstanding yachts from Benetti, Burgess, and Camper & Nicholsons that have already thought through your every need aboard your residential watercraft—and the results are truly next level.

From the 33-foot swimming pool glistening atop the motor yacht Seasense to a 300-bottle wine cellar—and even a 20-person Jacuzzi and hydrotherapy experience shower, these five over-the-top yet totally tempting amenities prove you really can have it all on the water.

Read on for the full list of yacht features to satiate seafarers of every type.

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Marine