Step Inside 6 Exceptional Superyacht Interiors
The superyacht world has come a long way since the days when dark mahogany was the primary backdrop of every interior. Now, yachts’ inner sanctums are as unique and far-reaching as their owners’ imaginations.
The beauty of owning a bespoke superyacht is that, laws of physics aside, you can have just about any interior design that floats your boat. As the yachting sector has matured over the last decade, owners and their designers have created some of the most iconic and unique interiors on the water. They range from the laid-back mountain-lodge feel of Cloudbreak to the dark, rich, almost nightclub-like feel of Kismet (shown above). Here are six of the most contemporary designs, viewed from the eyes of some of the world’s most talented yacht designers.