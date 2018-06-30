Step Inside 6 Exceptional Superyacht Interiors

The beauty of owning a bespoke superyacht is that, laws of physics aside, you can have just about any interior design that floats your boat. As the yachting sector has matured over the last decade, owners and their designers have created some of the most iconic and unique interiors on the water. They range from the laid-back mountain-lodge feel of Cloudbreak to the dark, rich, almost nightclub-like feel of Kismet (shown above). Here are six of the most contemporary designs, viewed from the eyes of some of the world’s most talented yacht designers.