6 Beautiful Battlewagons to Get On Board With

Just 20 years ago, sportfishing boats were not considered yachts. True, they could travel hundreds of miles offshore in the worst conditions to search for white marlin, sailfish, or other gamefish. But their spartan designs and lack of creature comforts tended to alienate yachties who wanted to be ensconced in luxury. These days, builders of sportfishermen in New Jersey, North Carolina, and Florida—the three homes of the biggest battlewagons—focus as much on luxurious interiors as refrigerated fishboxes and aerated baitwells. While angling is still mission-critical to these bluewater vessels, they can now legitimately be called yachts. They have the same levels of fit and finish, interior space, and amenities as their cruising cousins, but often with much better ocean hulls.