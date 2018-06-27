5 Best Slips for Your Superyacht

Having a beautiful vessel is just the start of the yachting dream. Then come essentials like a friendly crew, a gourmet chef, and luxurious staterooms and saloon. Essentially, you want the feeling that you are in a very exclusive and private waterside apartment. The final ingredients are the settings. Anchoring in the heart of the Caribbean’s most stunning natural settings or old-world Mediterranean ports transforms the fantasy into a reality. The marina industry has been a bit slow to catch up with creating slips large enough to accommodate the ever-growing superyacht collection, but there are dozens of stunning marinas that show the best sides of their cities or waterfronts. On Italy’s isle of Capri is the Marina Grande, which can accommodate yachts up to 197 feet. Marina di Porto Cervo on the northern end of Sardinia is another exclusive and special destination. Ibiza Magna on the island of Ibiza has berths for 198-foot yachts, while the Port de Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera can berth yachts as large as 230 feet, with even larger yachts mooring just outside the harbor. The Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi even gives owners a unique dockside view of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which winds its way through the city, passing in front of the marina. The list of superyacht marinas includes some of the world’s most famous waterfronts: Cannes, Genoa, Crete, St. Thomas, St. Barts, and dozens of others. Here are five more of the world’s finest superyacht marinas, some long established and some in new locations that the yachting glitterati have only recently discovered.